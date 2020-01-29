Can’t receive Credit, Debit Card? ICICI Bank starts 24X7 self-service OTP based delivery

iBox facility is especially useful for those account holders who are not available at home to receive their package during working hours.

For working couples or those staying alone, at times, receiving deliverables such as debit card, credit card or cheque book from banks becomes difficult. You might have to even visit the bank branch to collect the same during the working hours of the bank. But, what if you don’t wish to visit during working hours, rather make the branch visit at your convenience? Here’s a piece of good news for you. ICICI Bank has recently announced the launch of a self-service delivery facility called ‘iBox’ for its account holders.

This facility of iBox will be useful especially for those account holders who are not available at home to receive their package during working hours. All those who stay or have their office near a bank branch may get the debit card, credit card, cheque book and returned-cheques collected from iBox anytime during the day.

It is equipped with an OTP based authentication system for enhanced security and can be accessed by customers using their registered mobile number 24X7, on all days including holidays.

The Bank has introduced the facility at over 50 branches in 17 cities in the country. The ‘iBox’ terminals have been stationed outside the premises of the Bank’s branches which are accessible beyond the official hours.

One can access ‘iBox’ at any time of the day as per their convenience including Sundays & holidays. The deliverable stays in the ‘iBox’ for seven days during which the customer can collect at any time of the day. The Bank has equipped the delivery facility with a robust security mechanism, which includes features like OTP based authentication and live tracking of the status of the dispatched deliverables. This ensures that the documents stay safe till the time they are collected by their designated recipients.

ICICI Bank iBox – How to use

The fully automated process informs the account holder of the current status of their package via an SMS at every stage– from dispatch to delivery.

Once the package arrives in the ‘iBox’ terminal, an SMS notification is sent to the account holder, which carries the GPS location of the ‘iBox’, an OTP and a QR code.

The account holder has to then visit the ‘iBox’, enter his/her registered mobile number and submit the OTP or show the QR code to open the box and access the package.

The branches which presently house the iBox terminals are located in close proximity to important business centres in major Indian cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Panchkula.