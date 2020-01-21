ICICI Bank cash withdrawals made easy! Now go cardless to use ATM from your phone

ICICI Bank has announced the launch of a 'Cardless Cash Withdrawal' facility from its ATMs without the use of the debit or ATM card.
Good news! Cash withdrawals from ATM have been made easier for ICICI Bank customers. ICICI Bank has announced the launch of a ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ facility from its ATMs without the use of the debit or ATM card. So, just in case you have forgotten your debit card at home, withdrawing cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank is now possible. As an ICICI Bank account holder, you need to have the iMobile app installed on your phone to use this new feature.
ICICI Bank cardless cash withdrawal will be available round-the-clock from any of the ICICI Bank ATM only. The daily ICICI Bank ATM cash withdrawal limit as well as per transaction limit is set at Rs. 20,000. All one needs to do is to log-in to iMobile and initiate a Cardless Cash withdrawal using the details received through an SMS and 4-digit temporary PIN set while initiating a transaction.
ICICI Bank cardless cash withdrawal process
Step 1. Request for Cardless Cash Withdrawal from iMobile
- Go to Services > Click on Cardless Cash Withdrawal –Self option.
- Enter the amount, 4-digit temporary PIN and select account number from which the amount is to be debited.
- Confirm the details displayed in the pre-confirmation screen and click on submit
- You will receive a success message over the screen of transaction completion
Step 2. SMS from ICICI Bank
- You will receive an SMS with a unique 6-digit code on the registered mobile phone from ICICI Bank.
Step 3. Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM
- Please visit a specified ICICI Bank ATM and enter the following details:
- The registered mobile number
- The temporary 4-digit code which you have set.
- The 6-digit code (as received in SMS)
- Exact withdrawal amount
- Cash will be dispensed on successful authentication of all these parameters.
In brief, you will need to input these before and during cash withdrawal from ATM:
Before withdrawing – On iMobile
- Withdrawal Amount
- Debit account number
- Set the temporary 4-digit PIN
During withdrawing – At the ATM
- Registered mobile number
- 6 digit reference code
- 4 digit temporary PIN
- Exact Withdrawal Amount
With the introduction of this new feature, ICICI Bank has made cash withdrawals much easier. Now, an account holder can go cardless while using an ATM from one’s phone to withdraw cash without a debit card.
