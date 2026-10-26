The Income Tax Department has reached out to select taxpayers suspected of owning undeclared residential and commercial properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), urging them to disclose their overseas assets under the government’s one-time Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS).

The outreach comes as the government seeks to bring undisclosed foreign assets and income into the tax net through the scheme, which offers eligible taxpayers a time-bound opportunity to regularise their disclosures. The scheme will remain open until December 31, 2026.

ALSO READ Returning to India? Your residential status matters

Sources said the department has recently contacted select taxpayers who have invested in residential and commercial properties in the UAE. The move is part of a broader effort to encourage taxpayers to voluntarily disclose overseas assets and income that have not been reported to the tax authorities.

Real estate is the most popular investment path for Indians in the UAE, who consistently rank among the top foreign property buyers in Dubai.

FAST-DS, launched on August 16, 2026, allows eligible taxpayers to disclose previously unreported foreign assets and income by paying tax at 30% of the fair market value, along with a penalty equal to the tax amount. The scheme is designed as a fully online, trust-based and self-declaratory process.

Around 1,100 taxpayers have filed applications under the scheme so far, sources said. With the disclosure window closing on December 31, the department is stepping up efforts to inform taxpayers about the opportunity to regularise eligible overseas holdings.

To help taxpayers identify information available with the department, an online facility has been created on the income tax e-filing portal. Taxpayers can log in and download information on foreign assets reported against their Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) by overseas jurisdictions under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework, commonly associated with the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). The facility currently provides information for the three years from 2022 to 2024.

However, the information displayed on the portal is not exhaustive. According to sources, it includes information received from jurisdictions that are signatories to the CRS/FATCA frameworks. The department also receives information through other multilateral arrangements, some of which have not been displayed on the portal because of risk-related considerations or confidentiality commitments. It also gathers information and intelligence from other sources.

At a high-level meeting on October 23, 2026, the department decided that information obtained through these additional channels could also be shared with relevant taxpayers, wherever possible, to help them assess their exposure and take advantage of FAST-DS, sources said.

A valid declaration under the scheme provides immunity from further assessment, penalty and prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, subject to the scheme’s applicable conditions.