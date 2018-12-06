I-T dept working on pre-filled income tax return forms, says CBDT chief Sushil Chandra

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 10:21 AM

The tax department is working on the pre-filled income tax return (ITR) forms which would be based on tax deducted at source (TDS) details filed with the department by the employer or any other entity.

CBDT chief Sushil Chandra (File photo)

Income tax payers will soon get pre-filled ITR forms that will make the process of filing returns easier, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra has said. The tax department is working on the pre-filled income tax return (ITR) forms which would be based on tax deducted at source (TDS) details filed with the department by the employer or any other entity. “You will be getting a pre-filled return form on which we are working because your TDS is with us. So, we are moving towards that direction.

READ ALSO | How to become rich: 6 investment options that will get you there

“We want to make it (processing of return form) very fast, maybe in a day or a week. That system is also under preparation and it may take a year or so. So that you get a pre-filled form, and you can justify that form is correct. We will accept it,” Chandra said. He said only 0.5 per cent of cases had been taken up for scrutiny and even these cases have been selected by computer system. “There is no discretion (in selecting income tax-related cases). Our endeavour is to curtail the discretion of tax officials,” Chandra said.

