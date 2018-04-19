​​ ​
  3. I-T Dept warning to salaried taxpayers: 8 common inaccuracies every taxpayer should take care of NOW

I-T Dept warning to salaried taxpayers: 8 common inaccuracies every taxpayer should take care of NOW

In the wake of the Income Tax Department's warning to salaried taxpayers, you not only need to be tax-compliant, but also need to file your I-T returns carefully if you want to avoid the wrath of the taxmen.

By: | Updated: April 19, 2018 3:31 PM
Income tax department, CBDT, CPC advisory to salaried class, income tax return, ITR, mismatch in income and ITR details Any mismatch in your income and ITR details may arise not only because of not being tax-compliant, but also because of your ignorance and failure to report any income.

Are you a salaried person, but one of those who usually conceal a part of their income from the Income Tax Department in a bid to save tax? Then you have more reason to worry. For, the I-T Department has just warned the salaried class against using illegal means while filing their income tax returns (ITRs). Such violators will not only be prosecuted, but their employers will also be now asked to take action against them, it has said.

According to a PTI report, the Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the I-T Dept in Bengaluru, which processes ITRs, has advised the salaried class not to fall prey to unscrupulous intermediaries, who help them in preparing false claims in a bid to get income tax benefits.

It may be noted that some taxpayers follow the practice of either under-reporting their income or inflating deductions or exemptions to evade tax. However, “such offences are punishable under the various provisions of the Income Tax Act,” CPC has said.

As per the CPC advisory, the I-T Dept is now using an extensive risk analysis system which can easily identify taxpayers who are non-compliant. And in cases of high risk, the I-T Dept may examine and verify the ITR details, after the processing of tax returns.

It is clear, thus, that now you not only need to be tax-compliant, but also need to file your I-T returns carefully if you want to avoid the wrath of the taxmen. “After the Income Tax Department’s cautionary advisory issued recently, all salaried taxpayers will have to pay additional attention and ensure that there are no under reporting of income or excessive / false claim of deductions from their salary income,” says Akhil Chandna, Director, Grant Thornton India LLP.

However, any mismatch in your income and ITR details may arise not only because of not being tax-compliant, but also because of your ignorance and failure to report any income. Here are, therefore, some of the common inaccuracies every taxpayer must take care of now:

1. Non-reporting of interest income from savings / fixed deposits account: These amounts can be directly mapped form the individual’s bank account statements and Form 26AS. “Non-reporting / under reporting of these amounts are apparent cases of tax evasion and calls for further investigation. Further, at times taxes are also deducted on interest income and hence, the mismatch of income by non-reporting are easily identified,” says Chandna.

2. Fake bills submitted for HRA claims: One of the common fraudulent practice by employees are to claim fake HRA bills without adequate supportings, like lease agreement, etc. Further there are no adequate outflows from their bank account to the extent of rent payments claimed. Such obvious frauds would now call for punishment under the provisions of the Income-Tax Act based on the recent advice.

3. Claiming false 80C deductions: It is very easy for employees to claim false 80C deductions like LIC bills, Mediclaim deductions etc. inflating the value of eligible fixed deposits without actual outflow of such investments. “As payments made to this under this investment schemes are directly mapped to employees 26AS which are available with the tax department, such manipulations are evident and subject to severe prosecutions as employees are time and again indulging in such frauds despite of endless reiterations,” says Chandna.

4. Not considering income derived from all employers: People changing the job should ensure that they consider the income derived from all the employers while filing their tax return. The Tax Department already have this information based on TDS return filed by the employer and missing to report any such income can trigger inquiry against them.

5. Claiming false deduction under chapter VI-A: There are a few tax professionals who try to lure the taxpayers by promising high refund and charge them 10-25% of their refund amount. These professionals indulge in inflating or making wrong claims under various sections of Chapter VI-A like, Tax Saving Investment u/s 80C, Education loan interest – u/s 80E, Deduction form Mediclaim policies – u/s 80D, Rajiv Gandhi Equity Saving Scheme – u/s 80CCG, Donations – u/s 80G, 80GGA, 80GGC or other deductions relating to disability or medical treatment of certain illness – u/s 80DD, 80DDB, 80U.

With linkage of Aadhaar and PAN to all your bank account, loan account, demat account, and insurance policies, the I-T Department may be able to digitally verify many of your claims with the data available with them. “In case of any discrepancy it can start investigation against the tax payer. Recently the Tax Department has notified Centralised Communication Scheme, 2018 as per which Centralised Communication Centre shall issue a notice to any person requiring him to furnish information or documents for the purpose of verification of information in his possession. Based on these inquiry conducted, the Centralised Communication Centre may forward the outcome of such inquiry to the Assessing Officer for further action and if the AO is convinced that you have made false claim, then you may have to face penalties and prosecution under the I-T Act,” says Chetan Chandak, Head of Tax Research, H&R Block India.

6. Making false claims under Section 10: Many salaried tax payers while filing their tax return indulge in making false claims under section 10, viz. HRA, LTA, medical reimbursement, etc. Since last year the Tax Department has started comparing the data in the tax return with the income as reported in Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS.

“The ITR Form released for AY 2018-19 also requires the employees to give a break-up of their salary. ITR-1 utility for AY 2018-19 has also been amended. It now requires the employees to report their taxable salary, allowances, perquisites, etc. separately and then they have to give the details break-up of all exempt allowances in the exempt income section. So, if the department finds any major discrepancy in the claims made in the return as compared to the details in the Form-16/Form 26AS, it can trigger a tax notice for such tax payers,” says Chandak.

7. Inflating claim of home loan interest: If you are among those who are inflating the claim of housing loan interest, be careful as the tax department may ask you to submit the proof online and if it is found insufficient, then the claim may get rejected and penal action can be taken against you.

8. Making false claims on capital gains: In the past a few taxpayers in a bid to save tax on their capital gains made false claims u/s 54, 54F, 54EC, etc. New the ITR Form requires to submit the details of the investment made under these sections. “Further with the linkage of Aadhaar and PAN with property transactions and the financial account, it would be easy for the tax department to verify your claims electronically and if those are found incorrect, it can result in a sever action against you,” informs Chandak.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. S
    Sonal
    Apr 20, 2018 at 2:23 am
    What abt business class? They are main tax evaders. Poor ried ppl only get paid good amt on paper. Most is taken away in taxes n later used to build worth less statues instead of helping farmers.
    Reply
    1. R
      Ravi
      Apr 20, 2018 at 1:01 am
      I see no difference between the Britishers collecting taxes from poor Indians and now these officials who live on our money and try to threaten us! They should know their priorities first, let them go behind those money ders and business men than targeting we ried class, small fishes, who work day and night to feed our wife and kids. Shameless people they are to threaten us
      Reply
      1. C
        Chandan Chauhan
        Apr 20, 2018 at 12:53 am
        Income tax department is now targeting ried class who by and large pay taxes honestly after it failed to get and punish big tax criminals. Vijay Malaya, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and many others tax defaulters are enjoying life abroad and no tax authorities are bothered , it now wants to go after ried class who pay tax regularly.
        Reply
        1. Priya Singh
          Apr 19, 2018 at 10:36 pm
          Height of nonsense. ried class by and large barring rare exceptions are the only ones who are the most honest in paying their taxes and the Income tax department is threatening them! Absolute rubbish. The corrupt income tax officers, the big businesses who hide their black income through under over invoicing and parking in tax havens slip though with connivance and the FM does not do anything. Shameful!
          Reply
          1. C
            Chayan
            Apr 19, 2018 at 8:10 pm
            What about arrest punishment and imprisonment of those tax officers and commissioners . Catch them and pinkish them first secondly bring Nirav mallya choksi etc...then talk about ried middle class poor people
            Reply
            1. S
              Sandeep Saxena
              Apr 19, 2018 at 7:32 pm
              Yes you can warn only law abiding citizens like ried class people but for all those Crooks and manipulators who never pay their tax and can pay kickbacks to high level politicians to get scotfree you can do nothing yes it is correct that rules are for common honest people and not for anybody else.
              Reply
              1. suresh kumar
                Apr 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm
                Income tax deptt. Is alive because the ried class pay their tax sincerely. So the department staff get their ry. If you are sincere in your work get the proper tax from the big business shots who evade crores of rupees Of tax and from the corrupt politicians who never Pay tax.
                Reply
                1. Bharat Ingle
                  Apr 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm
                  Rather than inaccuracy, IT Department should focus on those, business mans who are not paying Tax, ried employee don't have any such option to save it, like business mans. every time IT focus is on TAX payers not on those who are not paying at all, what is plan to track them.
                  Reply
                  1. P
                    Praveen
                    Apr 19, 2018 at 1:31 pm
                    Stop threatening the ried and honest taxpayers of this country... If any sincerity and guts exist go behind the likes of mallyas and modis and all the politicians who are stashing money everywhere and that to tunes of thousands of crores.... Only then issue statements... Otherwise just sit at home
                    Reply
                    1. S
                      Sugandh
                      Apr 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm
                      Very true....
                      Reply
                      1. Pradeep Gaddam
                        Apr 19, 2018 at 4:24 pm
                        thumbs up
                        Reply
                      2. Load More Comments

                      Go to Top