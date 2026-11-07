I had an initial investment target of Rs 1,000 and gave ChatGPT four days to help me generate Rs 6,000 in sales by selling handmade Diwali gifts in Noida. It recommended a Diwali hamper priced at Rs 250, which meant I needed to sell 24 hampers to meet my revenue target.

I eventually prepared 20 hampers and sold 19, generating Rs 4,750 in revenue – 79.2% of my target. However, my actual material purchases totalled Rs 2,100, more than twice my initial investment goal. After deducting the full material expenditure, online delivery charges and shopkeeper commissions, I was left with an estimated cash surplus of Rs 2,092.50.

The experiment was meant to test whether I could start a small festive gifting business with limited capital, without renting a shop or investing in expensive equipment. I wanted to create an affordable product using items I could prepare or assemble at home. Here’s how the plan compared with what actually happened.

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What was the target and what did I achieve?

I started by asking ChatGPT for a specific business plan, including what to make, how much to charge, where to sell and how to organise the four days.

My prompt to ChatGPT: “I have Rs 1,000 and 4 days to make Rs 6,000 selling Diwali gifts. I stay in Noida. Help me make hand-made Diwali gifts with minimum investment out of the Rs 1000 and minimum time and effort to prepare. Give me one specific plan – what to sell, my selling price, where to sell it, and a day-by-day schedule.”

I used a selling price of Rs 250 per hamper for this experiment. At this price, selling 24 hampers would generate Rs 6,000 in revenue.

Particulars Target Actual Initial investment Rs 1,000 Rs 2,100 spent on materials Selling price per hamper Rs 250 Rs 250 Material cost per hamper Rs 100 estimated by ChatGPT Rs 100 allocated Hampers to be sold 24 19 Hampers prepared 24 needed to meet the target 20 Hampers left unsold — 1 Revenue Rs 6,000 Rs 4,750 Revenue target achieved – 79.2%

I had set an initial sales target of Rs 6,000 with an investment goal of Rs 1,000. However, my actual material purchases totalled Rs 2,100.

I prepared 20 hampers and sold 19, generating Rs 4,750 in sales revenue – 79.2% of my gross revenue target. After deducting material purchases, delivery charges and shopkeeper commissions, my estimated cash surplus was Rs 2,092.50. One hamper remained unsold.

What went into my Rs 250 Diwali hamper?

Each hamper contained:

Two homemade besan ladoos

One greeting card designed by me and printed at home

Two medium-sized hand-painted diyas

Two scented candles

Three to four small decorative shells

I combined homemade food, handmade decorations, stationery and ready-made festive products to create an affordable ready-to-gift package.

I sold each hamper for Rs 250 through both online and offline channels. For online customers, the price included delivery.

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What did ChatGPT estimate the hamper would cost?

ChatGPT estimated the cost of making one hamper. It estimated the cost of each item and calculated the overall material cost for one hamper.

ChatGPT’s estimated cost per hamper

Material Estimated cost per hamper Two medium terracotta diyas Rs 25–35 Two small scented candles Rs 90–170 Two besan ladoos Rs 10–20 Greeting card paper Rs 5–10 Gift packaging box Rs 15–30 Decorative shells Rs 3–8 Share of acrylic paint Rs 5–10 Estimated total Rs 153–283

How much did the hamper actually cost me?

I prepared 20 hampers and spent Rs 2,100 on materials. However, not all of that expenditure was used in the 20 hampers – Rs 100 worth of besan and ghee ingredients remained after I made the ladoos.

The actual allocated material cost was therefore Rs 2,000 for 20 hampers, or Rs 100 per hamper.

Material Actual expenditure Cost allocated to 20 hampers Cost per hamper 40 medium-sized diyas Rs 800 Rs 800 Rs 40 40 scented candles Rs 300 Rs 300 Rs 15 Besan and ghee for 30 pairs of ladoos Rs 300 Rs 200 Rs 10 Greeting card paper (20 sheets) Rs 100 Rs 100 Rs 5 20 packaging boxes Rs 340 Rs 340 Rs 17 Decorative shells Rs 140 Rs 140 Rs 7 Acrylic paint Rs 120 Rs 120 Rs 6 Total Rs 2,100 Rs 2,000 Rs 100

The Rs 300 spent on besan and ghee produced 30 pairs of ladoos. I used 20 pairs for the 20 hampers, leaving 10 pairs. Therefore, Rs 200 was allocated to the hampers and Rs 100 represented the ingredients left over.

I designed and printed the greeting cards at home, so the only expense was the paper. The acrylic paint was shared across all 20 hampers.

How did I sell 19 hampers in four days?

Instead of depending on a single sales channel, I tried three – direct selling, online orders and offline partnerships with local shopkeepers.

For offline sales, I collaborated with a few known shopkeepers who agreed to sell the hampers in exchange for a 15% commission on every sale. This meant I did not have to rent a shop or set up my own stall.

Here is how the sales progressed:

Day Direct sales Online sales Offline shop sales Total sold Day 1 6 0 0 6 Day 2 0 3 0 3 Day 3 0 1 4 5 Day 4 0 0 5 5 Total 6 4 9 19

My strongest day for direct sales was Day 1, when I sold six hampers. Online orders contributed four sales over the four days, while shopkeeper partnerships brought in nine sales.

By the end of the experiment, I had sold 19 of the 20 hampers I prepared. One hamper remained unsold, giving me a sell-through rate of 95%.

I earned Rs 4,750 in revenue. What was left after expenses?

Selling 19 hampers at Rs 250 each generated Rs 4,750 in revenue. But revenue is not the same as earnings. I also had to account for the money spent on materials, delivery and shopkeeper commissions.

My selling expenses were:

Expense Calculation Amount Online delivery 4 orders × Rs 55 Rs 220 Shopkeeper commission 9 sales × Rs 37.50 Rs 337.50 Total selling expenses Rs 557.50

For a conservative cash calculation, I have counted the full Rs 2,100 spent on materials, including the Rs 100 worth of leftover ladoo ingredients.

Particulars Amount Revenue from 19 hampers Rs 4,750 Total material cash expenditure Rs 2,100 Online delivery expenses Rs 220 Shopkeeper commissions Rs 337.50 Total cash expenses Rs 2,657.50 Estimated cash surplus Rs 2,092.50

After deducting all the listed cash expenses, I was left with an estimated Rs 2,092.50.

There is an accounting distinction here. The Rs 2,100 is the total cash spent on materials, while Rs 2,000 is the cost allocated to the 20 hampers. The Rs 100 difference is the cost of the 10 pairs of ladoos that were left over.

Which sales channel worked best?

The experiment showed me that the same product can generate different earnings depending on how it is sold.

I received Rs 250 for every hamper, but the amount left after product costs and selling expenses varied:

Sales channel Selling price Product cost Delivery Commission Contribution per hamper Direct sales Rs 250 Rs 100 Rs 0 Rs 0 Rs 150 Online sales Rs 250 Rs 100 Rs 55 Rs 0 Rs 95 Offline shop sales Rs 250 Rs 100 Rs 0 Rs 37.50 Rs 112.50

Direct selling gave me the highest contribution per hamper because I did not have to pay delivery charges or commission.

Online sales were the least profitable on a per-hamper basis because I included delivery in the Rs 250 price and absorbed the Rs 55 cost myself.

The shopkeeper arrangement was useful because it generated nine sales without requiring me to personally find every customer or pay for delivery. The 15% commission reduced my contribution, but it helped expand the product’s reach.

What did this ChatGPT experiment teach me?

The experiment did not meet the Rs 6,000 revenue target, but it gave me practical lessons about starting a small business.

1. Calculate the cost of every item before setting a price

ChatGPT calculated the material cost at Rs 100 per hamper using the prices I supplied. This helped me understand how the individual components added up. However, the calculation did not include my labour, delivery or shopkeeper commission. These expenses also need to be considered when deciding the selling price.

2. Delivery expenses need to be planned

Including delivery in the selling price made the offer straightforward for online customers, but it reduced my contribution per sale. In the future, I would consider charging delivery separately or offering free delivery only for nearby orders.

3. Shopkeeper partnerships can help small sellers

Nine of my 19 sales came through local shopkeepers. The arrangement helped me reach customers without renting a retail space. However, commission needs to be included when deciding the selling price.

4. Unsold stock is a risk

I prepared 20 hampers but sold 19. Although the 95% sell-through rate was encouraging, one hamper remained unsold. Taking advance bookings before preparing a large batch could help reduce this risk.

5. My time is also a business cost

I designed the cards, painted the diyas, prepared the ladoos and assembled the hampers myself. The financial calculation does not account for the hours I spent doing this. A product may look profitable on paper, but the time required to make and sell it matters too.

Final verdict: I missed the Rs 6,000 target, but sold 19 of 20 hampers

The four-day experiment generated Rs 4,750 in revenue against the Rs 6,000 target. I prepared 20 handmade Diwali hampers and sold 19, leaving one unsold.

ChatGPT calculated the material cost at Rs 100 per hamper using the prices I provided. The actual allocated material cost was also Rs 100. After deducting the full Rs 2,100 material expenditure, Rs 220 in delivery charges and Rs 337.50 in shopkeeper commissions, my estimated cash surplus was Rs 2,092.50.

I did not achieve the revenue target, but the experiment helped me test a product, understand customer demand and compare three ways of selling. It also showed me that a small business is not just about making something attractive. Pricing, distribution and expenses can determine how much money is actually left at the end.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author’s personal money experiment. Revenue and expense figures are based on the author’s records. The estimated cash surplus excludes labour, electricity, travel and other unrecorded expenses and should not be treated as a guaranteed business outcome. Financial Express Digital does not encourage or discourage the use of AI for business ideas.

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