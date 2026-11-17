I’m a 28-year-old woman earning Rs 70,000 a month in hand salary. I wanted to explore whether I could beat that amount through a side hustle without spending money to get started.

ChatGPT suggested five service-based ideas using my existing skills, with potential project earnings of Rs 3,500 to Rs 7,000.

Here is the prompt I used: “Act as a side-hustle strategist for the Indian market who only recommends ideas that can realistically earn money. I earn Rs 70,000 take-home salary a month, roughly Rs 3,200 for an 8-hour workday. Suggest 5 side hustles I can start today, with no investment, that could earn me more than Rs 3,200 in a single 8-hour day. I can do only one side-hustle a day. For each, give – what to do, how to find the first customer, a realistic earning range, and the biggest risk. I’m based in Noida and can do it online or offline.”

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I also shared my existing skills – English content writing, English content editing, graphic designing, cooking, scriptwriting and blogging.

ChatGPT‘s first recommendation was to focus on selling services rather than starting a business that would take months to generate income. It advised against relying on a blog, social media pages, affiliate marketing or e-book sales for immediate earnings. These could become businesses over time, but they are unlikely to generate Rs 3,200 on the first working day.

Here are the five side-hustles that ChatGPT suggested:

1. Freelance content editing and rewriting

Mode: Online

Online Potential project revenue: Rs 4,000–6,000

Rs 4,000–6,000 Recommendation: ChatGPT’s top pick

The first idea was to offer professional content editing and rewriting services to startup founders, independent consultants, agencies, coaches and authors.

Rather than selling basic proofreading, ChatGPT suggested offering a complete editorial service covering grammar, structure, clarity, readability, fact-checking and rewriting.

The potential customers could include startup founders who publish blogs and LinkedIn articles, coaches writing e-books, agencies managing website content and authors working on manuscripts.

How to find the first customer

ChatGPT suggested searching on social media platforms for startup founders, independent consultants and content agencies. I could identify 20 people who regularly publish content, review their websites or articles to find areas for improvement, and send personalized messages offering a paid editing package.

It recommended the following pricing:

Service Suggested price Editing three long-form articles Rs 4,000–5,000 Editing a five-page website Rs 4,000–6,000 Editing a short e-book Rs 5,000–8,000

Biggest risk: Finding clients willing to pay for professional editing when inexpensive AI proofreading tools are available. ChatGPT’s advice was to sell editorial judgement and the ability to improve content, rather than just grammar correction.

2. One-day content production service for businesses

Mode: Online

Potential project revenue: Rs 4,000–7,000

The second suggestion was to offer businesses a one-day content production package. Instead of taking up individual writing assignments, I could sell a fixed package with clearly defined deliverables.

For example, a business could receive four SEO-friendly blog articles, 10 social media captions, five LinkedIn posts and one newsletter.

ChatGPT suggested targeting Noida-based startups, digital marketing agencies, education consultants, real estate companies, recruitment firms and small fintech and technology businesses.

How to find the first customer

I could approach 20 businesses in Noida through LinkedIn and email. The idea is to look for companies with active websites but inconsistent blogs or social media activity and offer them a paid pilot package.

Its suggested pricing was:

Service Suggested price Four SEO articles Rs 4,000–6,000 10 LinkedIn posts Rs 3,500–5,000 Full content production package Rs 5,000–7,000

Biggest risk: A client may ask for additional posts, research, revisions and publishing beyond what was originally agreed. ChatGPT advised fixing the number of deliverables and revisions before accepting an assignment.

AI-generated image

3. Scriptwriting for YouTubers and Instagram creators

Mode: Online

Potential project revenue: Rs 4,000–7,000

The third idea was to write scripts for YouTubers and social media creators, particularly those working in finance, business, entrepreneurship, careers and education.

ChatGPT suggested using my writing and research skills to create scripts that go beyond generic short videos. These could include researched topics, strong opening hooks, storytelling and a clear ending.

How to find the first customer

I could identify 30 Indian YouTube channels with approximately 10,000–2 lakh subscribers and check whether they publish regularly. The next step would be to identify creators whose videos could benefit from stronger storytelling or more consistent scripting.

Instead of sending a generic pitch, ChatGPT recommended suggesting a video topic and including a short sample opening.

The suggested pricing was:

Deliverable Suggested price One researched YouTube script Rs 2,500–4,000 Two short-form video scripts Rs 1,500–2,500 Three researched scripts Rs 5,000–7,000

Biggest risk: Creators may have irregular budgets and expect unlimited revisions. ChatGPT advised agreeing on the research requirements and revision limits before taking up the assignment.

4. Freelance graphic design: Business presentations and pitch decks

Mode: Online and offline

Potential project revenue: Rs 3,500–7,000

The fourth side hustle was to use my graphic designing skills to create professional business presentations and pitch decks.

ChatGPT advised against competing with designers offering low-cost social media posts. Instead, it suggested targeting higher-value assignments such as startup pitch decks, investor presentations, corporate presentations, training presentations, company profiles and sales presentations.

The work could be done using several free designing apps, so I would not need to purchase a design subscription to get started.

How to find the first customer

Potential customers include startup founders in Noida and Delhi-NCR, business consultants, independent financial advisers, small marketing agencies and people announcing new businesses on LinkedIn.

ChatGPT suggested looking for founders who are raising funds, launching products or pitching their businesses. One way to approach them would be to offer to redesign an existing presentation instead of asking them to commission an entirely new one.

Its suggested pricing was:

Deliverable Suggested price 10-slide presentation Rs 3,500–4,500 15-slide pitch deck Rs 5,000–7,000 20-slide corporate presentation Rs 6,000–8,000

Biggest risk: Clients may expect the designer to develop their business strategy, financial projections and presentation design together. ChatGPT advised that the fee covers design and content structuring, not financial consulting.

5. Personal chef or customised home cooking service in Noida

Mode: Offline

Potential project revenue: Rs 3,500–5,000

The fifth idea was different from the others. ChatGPT suggested using my cooking skills to offer a customised home-cooking service in Noida.

The idea is to visit a customer’s home and prepare a meal for a family or a small gathering. Potential customers could include working couples, families hosting birthday dinners, people organising weekend get-togethers and households looking for a special homemade meal.

The customer would purchase the ingredients and provide the kitchen. I would charge for my time and cooking skills.

How to find the first customer

ChatGPT suggested approaching residential WhatsApp groups in Noida, contacting apartment community administrators, asking friends and colleagues for introductions, and posting the service in local community groups.

It recommended starting with a small gathering of eight to 12 people.

The suggested pricing was:

Service Suggested price Small family gathering Rs 2,500–3,500 Special dinner for 8–10 people Rs 3,500–5,000 Customised cooking for 10–15 guests Rs 4,500–6,000

Biggest risk: Customer trust and acquisition. People may be cautious about inviting someone they do not know into their homes. ChatGPT suggested building references, preparing sample menus and discussing dietary requirements in advance.

It also clarified that this is different from starting a home-food delivery business, which would involve additional operational and food-business compliance requirements.

Infographic generated using AI

Which side hustle should I start first?

After suggesting five options, ChatGPT compared them on potential earnings and the difficulty of finding the first customer.

Side hustle Potential project revenue Difficulty finding first client Content editing Rs 4,000–6,000 Medium Business content production Rs 4,000–7,000 Medium Scriptwriting Rs 4,000–7,000 Medium–high Pitch deck designing Rs 3,500–7,000 Medium Personal chef Rs 3,500–5,000 High

These are proposed selling prices for defined projects, not guaranteed earnings for a single eight-hour day. The amount I actually take home would also depend on expenses, taxes and the time required to complete the work.

Considering my professional writing and editing experience, ChatGPT ranked content editing as the best starting point. Scriptwriting came second because research-based finance, business and career scripts could help me stand out. Business content production was its third choice because one satisfied customer could become a recurring client.

Pitch deck designing was worth pursuing if I could demonstrate professional presentation quality through a portfolio. Personal chef services ranked fifth because of the additional logistical and trust-related challenges involved in finding customers.

ChatGPT’s eight-hour plan to find my first customer

ChatGPT did not stop at suggesting side hustles. It also gave me an eight-hour customer-acquisition plan, recommending that I start with content editing.

Time Activity Hour 1 Select content editing as the first service Hours 2–3 Create a one-page portfolio with three samples Hours 4–5 Identify 30 potential customers on LinkedIn Hour 6 Send 20 personalised pitches Hour 7 Follow up with interested prospects Hour 8 Try to close a paid pilot and collect an advance

Its advice was to avoid spending money on a website, logo, paid advertisements or subscriptions. I could use existing tools and samples to demonstrate my skills.

However, there was an important reality check at the end of ChatGPT’s response: my first day could generate zero revenue because finding a customer takes time. The Rs 4,000–7,000 target becomes more realistic once I have secured a client and agreed on a defined project. Unpaid prospecting hours should not be counted as paid working hours.

Can I really earn more than my Rs 3,200 daily salary?

ChatGPT’s suggestions gave me five ways to potentially earn more than my approximate daily salary without investing money upfront. But the plan also showed a difference between having a service that can command Rs 4,000–7,000 and actually finding someone willing to pay that amount.

For me, content editing appears to be the most practical starting point because it uses skills I already have and does not require buying equipment or software. Scriptwriting and business content production could offer additional opportunities, while graphic design and home cooking provide options beyond writing.

The real test will be customer acquisition. I may spend an entire eight-hour day building a portfolio, contacting prospects and following up without earning anything. The suggested project fees are possible only after I secure paid work and complete the assignment.

So, the goal is not simply to find a side hustle that promises Rs 3,200 in a day. It is to build a service that customers are willing to pay for, deliver it within a defined timeframe and eventually generate repeat business. That is what could help me turn my existing skills into an additional source of income.

Disclaimer: The side-hustle ideas, suggested prices and potential earnings in this article are based on ChatGPT’s response to the author’s prompt. They are illustrative estimates, not guaranteed income or verified market rates. Actual earnings will depend on the ability to find paying customers, the quality and scope of work, competition, time taken to complete assignments and any associated costs. Financial Express Digital neither encourages nor discourages the use of AI tools for personal side-hustle planning. AI-generated suggestions may not be suitable for everyone and should not be treated as final advice.

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