Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2021: Media.Net’s Divyank Turakhia tops the list

IIFL Wealth and Hurun India have released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2021, a ranking of the self-made entrepreneurs with a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore, aged 40 years and under from India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of 15th September 2021. This list follows on from the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 released on 30 September 2021.

With a wealth of Rs 12,500 crore, Media.Net’s Divyank Turakhia, 39, tops the list, followed by co-founders of Browserstack Nakul Aggarwal, 38, and Ritesh Arora, 37, with wealth of Rs 12,400 cr each.

On the back of IPO of EaseMyTrip, the founders, Rikant Pittie (33), Nishant Pitti (35) and Prashant Pitti (37) debuted the IIFL Wealth 40 & Under Self Made Rich List 2021. Manish Kumar Dabkara (37), founder of EKI Energy, which registered a strong IPO on the BSE-SME platform, is the only non-tech debutant in the list.

Commenting on the rich list, Yatin Shah, Co-Founder and Joint CEO of IIFL Wealth, which manages an AUM of ~US$38 billion, said, “The IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List, 2021 endorses a transformation that we at IIFL Wealth have already been observing. The current economic landscape coupled with the power of technology and digital solutions has created an enabling environment for emerging entrepreneurs. While many young entrepreneurs are on their way to becoming unicorns, it is encouraging to see so many others who made successful exits and are now setting up investment funds to support innovative ideas and invest in other emerging entrepreneurs.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and MD, Hurun India, said, “IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List represents the hottest rising stars in business from India, and all of them have achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List before the age of 40.”

“The number of Under 40 self-made entrepreneurs in the Rich List rose whopping 9 times in 5 years. I expect this list to quadruple to 200 entrants in the next 5 years,” added Junaid.

The Top 10

The list includes the details of all the entrepreneurs featured in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021, who are at or below the age of 40.

Where they live

42 of the 45 entrepreneurs reside in India. With 15 individuals, Bengaluru is the most preferred city for Business HQ for these young wealth creators, followed by New Delhi with 8 and Mumbai with 5.

Industry-wise break up

Software & Services and Transportation & Logistics are the major contributors of wealth for entrepreneurs under the age of 40.