Hurry Up! SBI offer on attractive interest rates, processing fee waiver on home loans closes on March 31

Apart from getting special interest rates, you are not required to pay any processing fee on SBI's new home loan, top-up loan or balance transfer of a housing loan.

By: | Published: March 30, 2018 3:10 PM
home loan, home loan SBI, home loan calculator, SBI, home loan interest rates, processing fee waiver, home loan eligibility sbi One can take a housing loan from SBI for a maximum of 30 years. However, the loan should paid in full till one reaches the age of 70 years.

Want to get a housing loan to buy your dream home and are also looking for some attractive deals and offers? Here is good news for you. The State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, is currently giving some attractive offers on its home loan. For example, apart from getting special interest rates, you are not required to pay any processing fee on a new home loan, top-up loan or balance transfer of a housing loan. However, if you do not want to miss this opportunity, then you need to apply only till this Saturday as this offer is valid only up to 31st March 2018. SBI had come out with this offer some time back, which was extended till March-end.

It may be noted that SBI charges 0.35% of the loan amount as processing fee, which is collected at the time of documentation. The bank also gives the option for switching over a loan from higher interest rate to the current/ prevailing floating rate on payment of a switchover fee of 0.50% (plus applicable service tax) of the outstanding, subject to a minimum of Rs 5,000 per account.

As per SBI, the housing loan is given for the purpose of purchase/ construction, extension, repairs and renovation of a new or second-hand residential house or flat, among others.

For a loan amount up to Rs 30 lakh, the maximum permissible Loan to Value (LTV) ratio is 90% of the assessed value of the property. For a loan amount greater than Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, the maximum permissible LTV ratio is 80%. Moreover, a maximum permissible LTV ratio of 75% is applicable on a loan amount above Rs 75 lakh.

One can take a housing loan for a maximum of 30 years. However, the loan should paid in full till one reaches the age of 70 years. The bank, however, may disburse the loan either in lump sum or installments, depending on the level of construction of a home.

  1. Balaiah
    Mar 30, 2018 at 5:30 pm
    While availing the Home Loan in SBI, we have to take personal life insurance policy, that to a premium payable will be more that 50,000 PA. Then only they will provide the Home Loan. Ex. Bank sanctioned Rs.9.0 lac Yearly premium is Rs.50,000 for 12 years, so why we have take Home Loan ?
    Reply
    1. Manoj Som
      Mar 31, 2018 at 1:11 am
      There is no rule or compulsion to pay a insurance every year. I have taken a home loan of 98L and paid 75K for Insurance only for the first year.
      Reply

