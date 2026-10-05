Central government employees can claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) if they meet the prescribed rules.

But getting HRA is not only about paying rent. There are several conditions that employees need to follow.

The government also asks employees to submit a certificate when they claim HRA.

The certificate confirms that the employee is living in a house taken on rent or owned by the employee or eligible family members.

It also confirms that the employee is not using government accommodation allotted to a family member.

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Condition that may affect your HRA claim

One important condition is about government accommodation.

An employee cannot claim HRA if they are staying in accommodation allotted rent-free to their parent or child by the Central or State government.

The same rule applies to accommodation provided by an autonomous body or a government organisation.

The certificate clearly sets out who can own or rent the house in which the employee is staying. It says: “I certify that I am residing in a house hired/ owned by me / my wife / husband / son / daughter / father / mother.”

The employee also has to confirm that their spouse has not been allotted government accommodation at the same station.

The certificate states: “I also certify that my wife/ husband has not been allotted accommodation at the same station.”

HRA eligibility: What employees must declare before claiming allowance

The certificate also covers cases where the employee’s spouse, children, or parents are sharing government accommodation with the employee. In such cases, the employee has to confirm that HRA is not being received for that accommodation.

Another condition applies to the spouse. If the husband or wife has been allotted government accommodation at the same station, the employee has to disclose this.

The certificate makes it clear that the spouse should not have been allotted such accommodation by the Central or State government or by an autonomous or semi-government organisation.

The employee has to sign the certificate and provide their name, designation and date. The form also asks employees to strike out the options that do not apply to them.

The rules are aimed at ensuring that HRA is paid only to employees who meet the eligibility conditions. Employees therefore need to provide correct information while claiming the allowance.

HRA rules after transfer or change in posting: What employees should know

For Central Government employees, HRA on transfer is governed by the specific Department of Expenditure provisions applicable to the transfer and the accommodation situation.

The rules also deal with cases where an employee temporarily stays in Government guest houses or similar accommodation after a transfer.

“For example, where an employee is temporarily staying in a State Bhavan, Government guest house or departmental guest house after a transfer, rent may be reimbursed subject to the prescribed conditions and period. During such a reimbursement period, HRA is not admissible,” according to Rishi Agrawal, Ceo and co-founder of Teamlease Regtech.

“Where Government accommodation is allotted, HRA is generally discontinued in accordance with the applicable rules. The precise date from which HRA stops depends on the circumstances and the relevant provision governing the allotment,” Agrawal further stated.

For employees claiming the income-tax exemption, the calculation is linked to the period for which rented accommodation is actually occupied and rent is paid. If an employee changes cities during the year, the applicable limits are considered for the respective periods.

The treatment of employer-provided accommodation for only part of a month depends on the nature of the accommodation and the specific rules applicable to it. It should therefore not be reduced to a blanket day-by-day calculation without examining the circumstances.

HRA claim mistakes employees should avoid

The most common mistake is assuming that the entire HRA received from the employer is tax-free. The exemption is subject to a calculation and is restricted to the lowest of the prescribed limits.

Another common mistake is claiming HRA exemption while opting for the new tax regime. The exemption under Section 10(13A) is available under the old tax regime, not the new one.

Employees can also run into problems when they claim rent that was not actually paid, claim exemption for a period when they were not occupying the rented accommodation, or do not maintain adequate records of the rental arrangement and payments.

This is particularly relevant in family arrangements. If rent is paid to a parent or another relative, the employee should be able to demonstrate that the arrangement is genuine and that the rent was actually paid.

If an HRA exemption is claimed incorrectly, the exempt amount can be added back to taxable income, resulting in additional tax and potentially interest. An incorrect claim does not automatically mean that a penalty will be imposed. However, deliberate misreporting or inaccurate particulars can have additional consequences under the applicable tax provisions.

The basic rule is simple: claim HRA exemption only for genuine rent actually paid, keep the supporting records and apply the prescribed calculation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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