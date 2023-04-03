HPCL-IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card features and benefits: IDFC First Bank in association with HPCL and RuPay has launched a co-branded fuel credit card that will enable users to save up to 6.5% on petrol and diesel spends through the HP Pay app, IDFC FIRST Bank said in a statement today. The 6.5% savings is inclusive of the surcharge waiver, value back and 1.5% cashback by HPCL.

Customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of this card for their fuel purchases made through the HP Pay app at over 20,000 HPCL retail outlets spread across the country. The HPCL-IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card will be on the RuPay network and cover a range of mobility requirements of customers including fuel, utility, lifestyle and a host of attractive merchant offers.

The credit card will be available in two variants – FIRST Power and FIRST Power+. The bank will issue both credit cards through its website, app, select IDFC FIRST Bank branches, and select HPCL pumps/locations.

Also Read: Credit card EMI payment: Is it better than paying minimum amount due?

HPCL-IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card: Features and Benefits

– Introductory joining fee waiver:

There is a joining fee of Rs. 199 for FIRST Power and Rs. 499 for FIRST Power+. As an introductory offer, both variants are being offered with no joining fee.

There is an annual fee on both variants (Rs. 199 for FIRST Power and Rs. 499 for FIRST Power+), which will be waived for customers meeting the annual spend threshold.

– Dynamic interest rates, starting as low as 9% p.a.

– Never-expiring reward points which are as good as cash (redeemable anywhere online)

– Value back for Customers:

FIRST Power: Up to 2.5% value back (in the form of Reward Points) on Fuel and LPG purchases, FasTag top-ups, grocery and utility spends and 2X Rewards on other eligible spends

FIRST Power+: Up to 4.0% value back (in the form of Reward Points) on Fuel and LPG purchases. Up to 5.0% value back on FASTag top-ups, grocery and utility expenses and 3X Rewards on other eligible spends

Upto 6.5% saving on fuel spends on HP Pay app which includes surcharge waiver, value back and 1.5% cashback by HPCL.

– Airport Lounge access, movie discounts on FIRST Power+

– All customers get complimentary Road Side Assistance worth Rs. 1,399 and insurance coverage

Commenting on the launch of the new card, Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “The launch of this co-branded Credit Card demonstrates our commitment to bring convenience and value to our customers. This Card represents HPCL’s expertise and the Bank’s philosophy of Customer First, and we are confident that it will become a trusted and valuable assest for our customers.”

Also Read: Small Savings Schemes: Modi Govt notifies mandatory Aadhaar rule, even for children

HPCL Executive Director, Retail, Sandeep Maheshwari said, “We believe that this Card will revolutionise the way our customers spend on their mobility needs and manage their finances, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on their lives.”

(The above content is for information purposes only, based on a press release by IDFC FIRST Bank, RuPay and HPCL. Please check the terms and conditions of the credit card before applying)