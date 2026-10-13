For fixed deposit (FD) investors, the current rate cycle might at some point translate into higher returns on fresh deposits as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, resulting in the central bank’s first rate hike in nearly 4 years.

Investors wishing to park Rs 10 lakh may use the FD laddering method to avoid putting the entire amount in a single fixed deposit (FD) with a single maturity date in the face of changing interest rates. However, are you aware of how the FD laddering method operates and how it will be beneficial after the RBI repo rate hike?

Some banks and NBFCs have already begun raising their fixed deposit interest rates in the wake of the repo rate adjustment.

For instance, starting on Sunday, October 11, 2026, Shriram Finance would raise its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 0.15–0.40% for all tenures.

With effect from October 8, 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Bank dropped its FD rates, which are now between 3.50% and 6.75%. It is expected that other lenders will also announce changes to their FD rates in compliance with the RBI’s decision on the repo rate.

What is FD laddering?

FD laddering involves splitting a lump sum into multiple deposits that mature at different times.

This way, the entire deposit is not tied up to the interest rate prevailing on a single day, while also allowing for some capital to be available every year.

For instance, Rs 10 lakh can be spread across five deposits of roughly Rs 2 lakh each, with tenures from one to five years. As each deposit matures, the money can be withdrawn or placed again for five years.

This is a simple approach to set up and can be adjusted as goals and rates change.

How should investors choose FD tenures after banks revise their interest rates?

The length of a deposit matters as much as its rate.

After the RBI’s recent 0.25 percentage point increase in the repo rate, deposit rates are expected to rise gradually.

Existing deposits continue at their booked rates, while new ones may earn more.

“When rates are going up, a short deposit matures sooner, so the money can be placed again at the higher rate. When rates are coming down, a long deposit keeps today’s higher rate for more years. Splitting money across both is a common approach, so that one rate change does not affect all of it,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

How can FD laddering help investors manage reinvestment risk and access their money during emergencies?

With laddering, one deposit matures every few months or every year.

So when an urgent expense comes up, some money is always due soon, and there is no need to break a large deposit early and pay a penalty.

For example, if one deposit matures every year, money is never more than a year away.

Since the money is not all placed again at the same time, a low-rate year affects only a part of it. Returns may not be higher, but they tend to be steadier.

What precautions should investors take while creating an FD ladder?

Early withdrawal usually attracts a penalty that can cut the interest earned, so it helps to line up maturity dates with likely needs.

Interest is also taxed as part of income, and banks deduct tax at source once yearly interest crosses a set limit.

Those with no tax liability may submit Form 15G or 15H to avoid the deduction.

Having too many small deposits can be harder to track.

A handful, with the maturity dates noted, makes managing easier. Finally, deposit insurance covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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