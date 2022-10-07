How women are shaping the Indian realty sector

As India enters a new era of economic growth, the Indian real estate sector, contributing 6% to the national GDP, has become the country’s second-largest employer. However, real estate in India has traditionally been male-dominated, with women playing a negligible role in it. Even for property buying decisions, they were in the past largely ignored or side-stepped and held no say or voice.

Current Scenario

Times are changing now. Women are currently not only participating in the realty sector but also playing a crucial role in its growth. Women are driving the Indian real estate sector to new heights, from property consultants, channel partners, and agents to leading multinational real estate development firms. The real estate industry has seen rapid growth as a result of more active female participation.

Women in the real estate: An advantage

As builders, they are leading in developing and constructing the property. As buyers, they are proving to be influential decision-makers, and as brokers, they are providing crucial support and consultancy to property buyers. Statistics show that women working in real estate bring a depth of understanding and confidence to connect to the end user. They are perceived as being more patient and easy to deal with and have more empathy than their male counterparts. Women employees tend to inspire greater trust and credibility for their firms.

Support from the Government



Industry organisations such as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) have made significant efforts to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the sector. This can be seen in the fundamental changes made to the RERA-established regulatory mechanisms, which have resulted in greater transparency in the real estate sector. Furthermore, changes in the GST and other government policies have created a more professional environment, which has contributed to an increase in female participation in the sector.

The road ahead

Women employees with skill and ambition in real estate have risen in ranks based on their merit and excellence due to their unwavering determination, focused hard work, and honed talent. Firms are now allowing their female employees to plan and take pre-planned sabbaticals to recognise their performance.

The future will undoubtedly see the emerging need for women in the real estate sector and women taking the lead in many roles.

(By Gunjan Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments)