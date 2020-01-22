Good news for salaried! EPFO introduces this feature for easy provident fund withdrawal, transfer

If you want to how to mark the date of exit on EPF employee portal, here is the process you need to know.

If your provident fund withdrawal or PF transfer is getting stuck due to the missing date of exit in the EPFO system, here’s a piece of good news. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a facility in the Unified Portal wherein the employee can enter the date of exit from the previous or the last employer by oneself. Till now, only the employers had the authority to enter or update the exit date of the employee. However, from now onwards even the employee after leaving an organization or company can enter the date of exit.

Sometimes employers do not update the date of exit in their records or at times the previous company or an establishment, where the employee had been working, gets shut down. If the exit date is missing, it leads to delay in settlement of PF claims including withdrawal and transfer.

One needs to log-on to the UAN Portal i.e. the Unified portal for members using one’s Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

But, before you proceed to enter the date of exit, it is important to check whether the exit date is already entered or not. To check, exit date click on ‘Service History’ under ‘View’ on the top panel.

To enter ‘Exit Date, here’s the process on UAN portal:

On the top panel, click on ‘My Account’ and under it click on ‘Mark Exit’.

From the drop-down, on the next page, choose the employer.

On the next page, you need to enter

1)Date of birth

2)Date of joining

3)Date of exit..enter

Here, you can select any date of the last contribution month by the employee. To know the month of the last contribution, EPFO provides information on the top panel. The Member ID, Establishment Name, Month of the employer the last contribution is shown there. Ideally, put the date of exit as the date mentioned in your resignation letter if it is before 15th of the month.

Important to note is that the OTP is to be sent at your phone number registered with Aadhaar and not in the EPFO records.

If you have recently left a job, you need to wait for 2 months before you are allowed to enter the date of exit. This is because the date of exit can only be updated after 2 months of the last contribution made by the employer.