How to withdraw PF money without UAN: All you need to know

To withdraw your Provident Fund (PF) money, you need to provide your UAN (Universal Account Number). The UAN number can be easily fetched from your employer. However, there are many cases where the UAN is not available to withdraw PF money. At times it is also seen that it is not possible to get it from the employer, in the case when the company has shut down. In times as such, you can withdraw your PF money without a UAN by using other methods.

PF or the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme is the contribution that is put together by both the employee and the employer in the form of monthly salary deduction. This investment is made towards building a retirement corpus for the employee. An equal contribution of 12 per cent, is made both the employee and the employer together towards the EPF account. And at the time of retirement, the employee gets their PF with EPF interest amount. Many people in India depend on their PF money.

Find out how to withdraw your PF money without UAN:

Normally, you can withdraw your PF money either by submitting a physical application or through an online application. To do it through an online application, however, you will be needing an activated UAN, which should be linked with your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account. In case you do not have the UAN with you, you can follow the old procedure, by submitting a physical application you can withdraw your PF money. Firstly, you need to download the Aadhaar-based new composite claim form or the non-Aadhaar composite claim form, for submission of the physical application.

If you have downloaded the Aadhaar-based new composite claim form, you can fill it up and submit your PF withdrawal application directly to the regional PF office, without the attestation of an employer.

If you have downloaded the non-Aadhaar composite claim form, you need to fill it up and get it attested.

To avoid fraud and make sure that no one else on your behalf withdraws your money, the identity attestation is required, by the PF office.

The composite claim form can be attested either by a Gazetted Officer, any bank manager, or a Magistrate.

You then need to submit the form in the respective jurisdictional EPFO office.

How much you can withdraw?

You can either withdraw your EPF money completely or partially. Complete EPF withdrawal can be done either after retirement by the employee or if you remain unemployed for more than 2 months. Additionally, if you have been unemployed for 1 month you can also withdraw 75 per cent of your total provident fund money.

In case of partial withdrawals of the EPF amount, it is limited to certain circumstances. You can make partially withdraw up to 50 per cent of the EPF money in case of education, purchase of land, constructed house, or marriage.