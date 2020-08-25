How to withdraw PF amount using UMANG App

Here is how you can apply for PF withdrawal through the UMANG app:

Due to the pandemic, a large number of people have faced financial crisis, and many are still facing it. Many of them have been seen taking loans, breaking their FDs, and making a partial withdrawal from their EPF account, to beat the COVID-19 financial crisis.

To make withdrawing money from one’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) amount easier, the EPFO has made certain provisions which allow one to withdraw money using one’s smartphone also. To help the EPFO members, the government had eased the withdrawal rules of EPFO during the lockdown. This helped EPF members to make a partial withdrawal from their accounts. This facility was available only till 30th June 2020. However, you still can make a withdrawal from your EFP account. You can get the money transferred online to your account, once your partial EPF withdrawal application is approved by the EPFO.

With the help of the UMANG app, the government’s e-governance mobile app, you can withdraw your money sitting at home. All the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members with an account can use the UMANG App to withdraw their EPF money.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) have developed the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. It is a single platform for all Indians to access e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and various other services, including PF money withdrawal. The app offers a unified approach where citizens can install one mobile app to avail of multiple government services. The UMANG service is available on multiple channels like mobile application, SMS, web, and IVR, which can be accessed through any kind of phone, tablet, and desktop.

Firstly, download the Umang app, from PlayStore or Apple Store.

Once you open the app, go to the search menu and look for EPFO

Then, choose ‘Employee Centric’, and click on ‘Raise Claim’ option

Next, enter your EPF UAN number (you can get this from your employer)

Then, you will receive an OTP in your registered phone number, enter it.

Next, choose the type of withdrawal you want and click submit

You will then be given a claim reference number, with which you can track the status of your claim

Note that, for your EPF claims, you will be needed to provide verified KYC details, UAN number linked to Aadhaar, and Umang app linked to Aadhaar. Additionally, know that the Umang app can be used for various e-government services such as filing income tax, booking a gas cylinder, making Aadhar and provident fund queries, Passport Seva, Registration for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Housing for All (Urban) (PMAY), Pan Card, etc.