How to update your EPF nominee details online?

Almost all financial instruments and organisations are gearing up for digitization, and EPFO is not an exception. EPFO has taken many steps in this direction, one being making the nomination facility online fully functional on its website. Hence, account holders can now update their nomination details online along with assigning their percentage. Experts say as these details can now be updated directly, there will be more accuracy in the succession records.

Earlier, at the time of joining, EPF (Employee’s Provident Fund) members were asked to provide nomination details. However, in case of any need to make any changes later, there was no way to do it online. It had to be done physically, because of which most employees used to do it at the time of changing a job. Now with the digital facility being fully functional, members can update their nomination details whenever required.

EPF is one of the most popular investment instruments that come to mind when planning to save for retirement. It not only provides tax savings but also creates a good retirement corpus. EPF also has more debt allocation, which makes it more safe and secure.

However, if the EPF account holder dies without a proper nominee, it might get difficult to get a claim processed. But, with the new e-nomination facility, the claim process has become quicker as EPFO already has all the information. Hence, any claim is processed and transferred quickly.

If you haven’t updated your nominee details, here’s how you can do it online: