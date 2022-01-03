How to secure financial needs of your loved one this New Year

While deciding what to gift to your loved ones, you may consider financial gifts to secure their future financial needs.

Gifts bring happiness – some through instant gratifications and some in the long run. While the gifts providing instant happiness bring more joy, the gifts that provide long-term benefits are more valuable.

“If you are thinking of buying something special for your loved ones this New Year, then think no more! Gifting financial products would be the best thing to do. Imagine investing in something that can secure their future financial needs and help them build a better future for themselves,” says Nitin Mathur, CEO, Tavaga Advisory Services.

Mathur shares some of the gift ideas that can make the New Year of your loved ones all the more special:

Stocks

Buying stocks of reputed and financially sound companies is a good option. You can directly transfer the shares to the recipient’s demat account by filling in their name, demat account number, the number of shares to be transferred in the delivery instruction slip.

SIP in Mutual Funds

It involves systematically investing in funds of your preference. It’s a long term investment where you need to make monthly, quarterly or yearly payments. It will help them achieve their goals.

SIP in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Investing in an ETF is a unique way to brighten their new year. You can invest in Equity, Gold or Debt ETFs as per your liking. These instruments can be easily bought and sold in the secondary market and have low management fees.

Insurance Policy

It has become extremely essential in these uncertain times to secure one’s family. Hence, buying a health and life insurance policy would be the most valuable gift to them. Decide on a worthy mediclaim policy that will suit your needs better.

Gifting a subscription of a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)

Buying stocks and mutual funds involves risk. The risk here is better understood by market experts and professionals. Quality advice is quite underrated in today’s digital world and hence gifting the service of a SEBI RIA will be very kind to your loved ones.

Financial Knowledge

Enroll them into an online course that can facilitate their financial knowledge, enhance their financial planning and help them achieve financial independence.

“Surprise your loved ones with these truly meaningful and valuable gifts,” Mathur concludes.