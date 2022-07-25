How to save money while developing the interiors of a new flat

In the construction industry, decor items are available in an array of shapes, sizes, colours, and price ranges. Moreover, with technological advancements, the industry and its offerings have left homeowners spoilt for choice.

In such a scenario, Disha Bhavsar, Principal Designer and Co-Founder, Quirk Studio says, “new homeowners often find it challenging to set up a home with a low budget. While there is no substitute for quality, there are some thumb rules for saving money and tips for setting up a new flat.”

Here are some tips to follow for setting up your new flat and saving money;

Invest in a versatile space

The shell is formed by the walls, the flooring and the ceiling, which will host all the activities and life in the house. Bhavsar suggests, “One cannot compromise on the quality of surfaces such as walls, floors, and ceilings because replacing or servicing them will add to the cost in the longer run.”

Avoid blindly following trends

A home is one of the most significant investments for a person, whereas decor trends are temporary. For this very reason, Bhavsar explains, “the space should feel timeless, which can be done by picking a neutral palette like beiges, creams or greys. Following this, the other elements of the home, which are less permanent, can be explored through textures, colours and even materials.”

Do not compromise on services

Services make the home functional. A home cannot function with faulty electrification, plumbing, waterproofing and HVAC. “Invest in quality materials and consult with professional agencies to ensure the smooth operations of these services, which form the backbone of any home,” adds Bhavsar.

Gather pieces over time

Furniture and decor articles can be amassed over time. Bhavsar says, “Do not invest in pieces of poor quality to fill up the space; instead, direct the available funds to a few key elements that add value to your home. It could be a comfortable couch, a lounge chair, or a bedside lamp, but it should stand the test of time and improve the functionality of your space.”

It is important to bear in mind that the cost of replacing any product within a short duration will add to the overall expense, so you should invest wisely.

Minimalism goes a long way

Often in an attempt to set up a home, people hoard many non-essential items to fill up space. Bhavsar adds, “Lots of items require greater storage which clutters spaces and makes them appear smaller. To save cost and create an organised look, only keep pieces of furniture that are meaningful and necessary.”

Adorn your home with memorabilia and plants

Home decor does not have to be expensive but rather meaningful. Create a gallery wall with black and white photographs from your travels or abstract works that resonate with your personality.

Bhavsar points out, “Another economical way to add life to a space is by bringing in plants. They add a distinct ambience to the area, create a cosy atmosphere and build a microclimate suitable for tropical weather like India, thereby contributing to reduced use of electrical appliances.”

Building a home does not have to create a hole in your pocket. Instead, experts suggest through strategic planning and calculated investments, you can have a timeless space filled with pieces you love and have made memories with.