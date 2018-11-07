How to revive lapsed Ulip?

Published: November 7, 2018 12:15 AM

Ulips and mutual funds are two different financial instruments and can cater to different financial goals of an individual.

Pay your balance premiums to revive lapsed Ulip

By Pankaj Razdan

I bought a Unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip) five years ago and paid only first premium of Rs 50,000. The policy has lapsed and the company is asking me to pay balance premium of Rs 2 lakh to continue getting policy benefits or else close the policy and take the surrender value without any benefits. Should I pay the balance premium to avail the policy benefits or take the surrender value and invest in mutual funds?
– Deepak Kumar
Ulips and mutual funds are two different financial instruments and can cater to different financial goals of an individual. It is important that you first evaluate your requirements and financial needs before opting for one. However, in your case it is advisable that you continue with your Ulip policy by paying the balance premium, as an investment will only show results when you are patient with it and give it some time.

I want to buy a life insurance policy for my sister who is a single mother and pay the premium every year. What type of a policy should I buy as she has a daughter who is 10 years old?
—Rajesh Kumar
You can purchase a life insurance policy for someone else only if you have consent and insurable interest. Insurable interest means that you would be adversely affected financially in case something unfortunate happens to the person. In this case, since your sister’s life will not impact your financial condition, you do not have any insurable interest in her. So, you will not be able to purchase a life insurance plan on her behalf.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

I bought a term policy for Rs 25 lakh when I was 25 years old. Now I am 45 with a 15-year-old son and wife. I want to increase the sum insured to Rs 1 crore. Is it advisable to do it?
—Ravi Singh
A term policy is one of the most cost effective methods to mitigate risk, safeguarding your major financial commitments and is a must for any earning individual. Opt for a new life insurance plan with increasing sum assured that will increase your insurance cover every year by a said percentage. Evaluate your annual income, medical condition, lifestyle and future financial requirements to opt for adequate sum assured, ensuring that your policy always remains relevant providing complete financial protection to you and your family.

The writer is MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and Dy. CE, Aditya Birla
Capital . Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. How to revive lapsed Ulip?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition