How to recover from the debts you have incurred shopping during the festivals

If you have gone overboard with your festive expenses this Diwali, you must be struggling with a bitter aftertaste now with all the debts to settle. All the happiness you attained through shopping and partying has now made way for tall outstanding bills that you hadn’t budgeted for. While you might want to be out of this debt situation right away, you may not have enough liquidity at your disposal. So, here’s what you could do to deal with it the best way.

Take stock of the situation

First things first. You need to acknowledge the problem at hand. You need to work out a way to arrive at the solution. Needless to say, defaulting is not an option, as it will bring down your credit score and ruin your chances of getting a loan or credit card in future. However, do not consider taking another loan to pay off the one at hand. This will only lead you into a debt trap, wherein you will be stuck in a vicious cycle of taking one loan to pay off another. Check with your family and friends, if they can help you recover from the situation with no or low interest to burden you further. If that’s not an option, here are a few other steps you could take.

Convert outstanding balance to EMI

Consider converting your outstanding balance into monthly installments. Banks may charge an interest of 1.49% to 1.99% per month for their existing customers. However, the interest rate varies from bank to bank.

What if you have multiple debts

If you have more than one loan to address and you can’t afford to do away with all of them at once, identify the one that is most expensive. Make the minimum payments on all other debts except for the one that is most expensive of all. Once you have cleared off the most expensive debt, take all your money and put it on the next most expensive one, and once that’s over move on the next one in that order. This will put you out of debt quickly and you will be relived, as each loan gets cleared off one after the other.

Use any surplus cash

If any surplus cash comes your way in the form of bonus, or cash gifts, use it to clear off your loan or pre-pay your EMIs. If any investment of yours is redeemable, liquidate to pay off your loan. However, do check with your bank if there is a pre-payment/ foreclosure penalty applicable. Do your cost-benefit analysis before you decide to prepay a loan.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)