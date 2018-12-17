How to put your cash gifts to best use this wedding season

It’s always relieving to clear off a loan hovering over your head. You can use your cash gifts for that.

Weddings are an expensive affair in India and it takes a good deal of saving and cutting back on expenses to roll out a dream party. At a time like this, you want to make smart use of all the surplus money you get. Cash gifts received from guests at weddings often add up to a significant amount and you want to use that in meaningful avenues. The newlyweds have more than one thing to take care of.

Let’s look at some of the competing needs/ aspirations these cash gifts can address:

Clear off Outstanding Loan Amount

It’s always relieving to clear off a loan hovering over your head. Your interest burden will reduce, thus allowing you to focus on other investments. It will also free you up for taking loans in the future such as a home loan, car loan etc. And clearing off a loan early will only improve your credit score, increasing your borrowing potential.

Create an emergency fund

How about building a line of financial defence for your happily-married life? Uncertainties such as a health hazard or job loss come unannounced and it’s best to stay prepared to avoid being caught off-guard. Now that you will have additional commitments, you want to keep a liquid fund ready to pay your bills and take care of your EMIs in case you were to be put out of action for a while. Ideally an emergency fund must be worth the size of your 6 to 12 months of expense. Use the cash gift to start an emergency fund. You can always beef it up with time.

Add to your retirement fund

An early start to planning for retirement gives you an edge, thanks to the power of compounding. You can always start small and increase your contribution with time. Your risk appetite is relatively higher at this stage in life, so you can afford to put your money in market-linked assets such as equity mutual fund to earn handsome return. For the ones with relatively low-risk appetite, PPF, NPS and FD are some of the go-to investment instruments. You can also avail tax benefits through investment in these instruments.

Invest to fulfil your financial goal

You can use the money to boost your goals, collective or individual, be it buying a house, car, funding higher education or going on vacation etc. It will help you attain your aspirations faster. If you don’t have a fund in place already, identify your goals and invest in instruments that best suit your risk appetite and investment tenure.

Use cash to fulfil your insurance needs

You can also use this fund to boost your insurance needs. Marriage may change your insurance needs and the cash gifts can meet that additional requirement. Make sure you are equipped with adequate coverage in terms of both life and health coverage. It’s important to keep each other financially safeguarded against any unforeseen circumstances.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)