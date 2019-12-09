How to protect your investments from Karvy-type frauds

Investments in equities are predominantly done through brokers.

Investments in equities are predominantly done through brokers. While there are options to invest in equity mutual funds (MFs) either in physical or in demat mode through distributors and direct channels also, investments in direct equities may only be made in demat mode through stock brokers, who get themselves registered as depository partners (DP) with stock exchanges.

While opening a demat account to invest in equities/MFs, investors get an option to give Power of Attorney (PoA) to the broker/provider of the demat services, which authorises them to pay and receive investors’ money and securities to make the investment process seamless.

Otherwise, without providing PoA, whenever an investor places a transaction request through demat, he/she needs to sign and give a delivery instruction slip, authorising the DP to handle money and security on his/her behalf for the particular transaction, which is a difficult and time consuming task that may lead to loss of quick investment opportunities.

However, like in Karvy case, some brokers take advantage of the PoA, and instead of redirects the money and securities of the clients for their personal gains and pass on some of the gains to the clients. In case of some misadventures, brokers lose money as well as securities, resulting into permanent loss for the clients.

Here is how you may minimise chance of occurrence of such frauds: