How to pay LIC premium online? Check this easy and step-by-step guide

The Life Insurance Corporation, also known as LIC, is country’s most prominent, and oldest life insurance company. The insurance company has been providing insurance solutions for a long time and has over millions of customers. Probably the most trusted life insurance providers of India, LIC has grown into a giant in the field. There are multiple plans available for the customers and there are also different ways to make payments. The company has a special portal known as ‘Online Payment Gateway’ which is an on-demand premium collection service. Customers via this service can easily make their payments through net banking.

The facility is available for customers who are registered and have their policies enrolled on the LIC website. Users can make their payments via credit or debit cards. Interestingly, there are two ways in which a customer can do his LIC premium payment.

– LIC Online Premium Payment via net banking (for non-registered users):

The feature is available for those who are not registered users.

Step 1: Visit the official website licindia.in

Step 2: On the website look for ‘Online Services’ which has different options under it like Online Loan, Customer Portal, Pay Premium Online, etc.

Step 3: Click on ‘Pay Premium Online’.

Step 4: On the page, you will find two options: ‘No Registration Required – Pay direct’, and the other ‘Registration Required – Pay Premium through e-services’.

Step 5: If you have registered your policy on the LIC website then click on ‘Registration Required – Pay Premium through e-services’ or else simply click ‘No Registration Required – Pay Direct’.

Step 6: On the ‘No Registration required’ page you will see ‘Pay Direct’ option. There the users will find a drop down box which has three options: ‘Renewal Premium/Revival’, ‘Loan Repayment’ and ‘Loan Interest Payment’.

Step 7: Click on the option you want to do the payment for and on the next page click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 8: Enter all the information and click ‘Submit’.

Step 9: The next step will show you the number of policies for which premium is being paid and total premium amount to be paid. Click on ‘Check & Pay’ to make the payments.

– Through Customer Portal (for registered users):

The feature is for users who have registered themselves on the portal.

Step 1: Log-in to your account by entering essential information like user id/email/number, password, and date of birth.

Step 2: Once logged in, click on ‘Online Payments’. It will take you to the premium payment portal.

Step 3: Select the policies for which you wish to make payments and click on ‘Check & Pay’.

Step 4: The portal will ask you to confirm the details such as mobile number, email id and premium amount once again. Click on ‘Check & Pay’ after confirming the details.

Step 5: Choose the payment gateway to complete your transactions.