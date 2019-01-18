How to open NPS account online with PAN as Aadhaar based registration gets disabled

Earlier, Aadhaar-based registration for opening online NPS account was allowed but currently, it is disabled.

It’s the tax saving season, but there are several taxpayers who will wait till the fag end of the financial year (FY) 2018-19 to invest and save tax. Among the numerous tax-saving investments, NPS is increasingly eliciting interest from the tax payers, and many individuals are looking to open an NPS account online. Earlier, Aadhaar-based registration under NPS was allowed, but currently, it is disabled. The online opening of an NPS account can be done only through the PAN-based registration.

The investment made in NPS not only helps one save tax, but also saves towards one’s retirement. The online opening of the NPS is called eNPS and here we look at how an NPS account can be opened online. But, before you proceed, keep these handy.

Scanned copy of PAN (in .jpeg, .jpg or .pdf format with size between 4KB and 2MB)

Scanned copy of cancelled cheque (in .jpeg, .jpg or .pdf format with size between 4KB and 2MB)

Bank account number (in which you have a savings or current account that you wish to link with your NPS Account.)

Internet banking credentials

Step 1: Visit the eNPS website, which can be accessed from the link below: https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem.html)

Step 2: Once the page opens, click on ‘National Pension System’ on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Click on Registration ( On the Pop-up)

Step 4: On the next page, Select ‘New Registration’, then select ‘Individual Subscriber’

Step 5: Choose ‘Tier I & Tier II’ or you may select ‘Tier I ‘ ( Tier I represents NPS as its compulsory while Tier II is optional and can be opened later on)

Step 6: Input your PAN

Step 7: From the drop down, select the bank. Your KYC verification will be done by the Bank. A onetime fee of up to a maximum of Rs. 125 (plus applicable taxes) will be debited from the Bank account by the Bank as KYC authentication charges

Step 8: Click on “Generate Acknowledgment No.” button to proceed.: Keep a record of the number as it will help to re-login if Internet session is lost mid-way.

Step 9: Enter FATCA declaration and details. As an Indian resident mention and enter India residential details along with PAN number where ‘Tax Identification Number’ is to be entered.

Step 10: Enter your address: The address entered in eNPS should be the same as entered in Bank records

Step 11: Enter bank details

Step 12: Choose Pension Fund Manager from the drop-down. ( You can change later on)

Step 13: Choose your Investment Option ( You can change later on)

Step 14: Upload scanned copy of PAN and a cancelled cheque

Step 15: Step 16: PRAN gets generated ( PRAN is Permanent Retirement Account Number)

Step 16: eSIGN Registration Form to complete the process.

The Registration Form needs to be printed after allotment of PRAN and sent to CRA after affixing photo and signature. The form should be sent within 90 days from the date of allotment of PRAN to CRA at the following address or else the PRAN will be ‘frozen’ temporarily

Central Recordkeeping Agency (eNPS)

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited,

1st Floor, Times Tower,

Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400 013

After you have sent the courier, you may further communicate with the CRA at :eNPS@nsdl.co.in

Once the Acknowledgment Number is generated, the SMS and Email are sent out to your registered Mobile Number and Email ID. Once the process is completed and the NPS account is verified, you will have to visit the same eNPS website and then click on ‘Contribution’ to start making NPS contribution.