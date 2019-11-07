How to open an NRO account; 10 things to know

If an NRI already has a resident account in India, it can be turned to an NRO account.

NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) with earnings in India often face difficulties in managing their finances from abroad. It becomes difficult to track bank accounts in a different country, especially when trying to repatriate money to one’s home account. Having a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) or a Non-Resident Rupee (NRE) account helps with this. Having an NRO account broadly helps in 2 ways: NRIs can send money earned abroad to India at any time, and they can also retain their income from India earned through any assets.

An NRI can access his/her earnings in India through an NRO account, which can be opened in the form of a current account, savings or fixed deposit account. Among other sources of income, these earnings include interest earned, pension, rent, dividends, etc. Hence, with an NRO account, NRIs can deposit and manage their rupee funds without any hassle. The NRO account allows NRIs to receive funds in Indian or Foreign currency. Within certain limits, the repatriation of funds from NRO accounts is permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

An NRO account can also be opened jointly with a resident or non-resident. Also, the form to open an NRO account needs to be attested by the manager, in case the signature on the form varies from the one in the passport. Additional charges are generally levied by the bank for the conversion of existing savings/current/FD account to NRO.

Here is how you can open an NRO account;