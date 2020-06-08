How to make outward remittance from your NRO Savings Account

Here is how you can make an outward remittance from your NRO Savings Account;

Amit the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, many people are facing problems regarding outward remittances. Even as the lockdown is being lifted, there are people who are still facing the same problem.

For outward remittances from an NRO Savings Account, there are documentation requirements. All uploaded documents have to be self-attested. For instance, ICICI Bank scrutinizes all the submitted details and documents of the transaction. In case of any discrepancy, the bank then sends an e-mail to the registered e-mail ID of the account holder and also requests for additional information or documents to complete the account holder’s transaction. It is requested to provide the updated details and documents at the earliest.

Keep in mind that with most banks, the validity of the exchange rate is 2 working days from the time of transaction initiation. Post that, the confirmed exchange rate will not apply and the transaction will be completed at the prevailing exchange rate on the date of completing the transaction request. The transaction will be valid for 15 days from the transaction initiated date. Post that, if the transaction is not completed, the system will auto-cancel the transaction request.

In the case of ICICI Bank, outward remittance can be done to your own NRE Account with the bank under the same customer ID. Outward remittance can also be for any other NRE Account with ICICI Bank under different customer IDs, as well as an overseas account.

The charges for online outward remittance from NRO Savings Account to an Overseas Account are Rs 500. There are no charges for online outward remittance from NRO Savings Account to an NRE Account with ICICI Bank. The remittance limit for Outward Remittance from NRO Savings Bank Account through Internet Banking is up to USD 25,000 and equivalent per transaction and USD 1,000,000 and equivalent in a financial year.

