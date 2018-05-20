How to make money with smartphone: Check these seven apps to keep your wallet loaded

With the advent of smartphones, people have found a lot of ways to earn money with them.

There may be thousands of ways that can help you make money. Among the ways you find online, many may be legit, while a lot of options may not necessarily help you make any money. With the advent of smartphones, people have found a lot of ways to earn money with them. These apps won’t make you a millionaire overnight, but help you for your day to day needs and save money. Money earned from these apps will help you with your monthly bills.

Check these seven smartphone applications

SquadRun

With the help of SquadRun, you can now make money by doing meaningful tasks. On this app, you need to complete a given mission to show you’re capable of doing the tasks in the app. Based on your mission completed, you will be given tasks that suit your skills and experience. Once you have completed the task successfully, you will be given points, instead of direct cash, which you can transfer to your PayTM account. However, your earnings need to be more than Rs 60.

CrownIt

CrownIt is a mobile application that started back in 2014. This application drives online users to offline businesses such as restaurants, spas. Once a CrownIt user reaches to one of its partners, the app provides them cashback whenever they upload the bill of the product/services purchased. The amount of cashback can be used for various other purposes such as online shopping, movie tickets and talk time.

FOAP

This app helps you sell photos you take from your smartphone. All you need to do is sign up for a free account and upload images to Foap market where interested buyers will look and buy your photos if they like it. You can earn as much as $5, which is around Rs 300-350 per photo. One important thing to keep in mind is that payments will be transferred via Paypal.

Slidejoy

Another simple and free way to make money via apps is Slidejoy. This app replaces your Android smartphone’s lock screen with an advertisement that shows promoted content. For every ad you see, you will earn in Carats. Every 1,000 carats carry the value of $1, which is close to Rs 68. What is interesting is that you can encash your carats for cash every 15 days. All you need to do is to have a Paypal account.

mCent

mCent makes you earn money by installing a bunch of applications on your smartphone. You are rewarded with points from which you can avail services such as recharging your prepaid number. It is not just installing the application, you can earn money for every ad you see in the video format. If you really want to earn more money, you can do that by inviting more people to install and use the app.

Keettoo

Keettoo is another app with which you can earn money. Keettoo teams up your smartphone keyboard with targeted ad platform for various brands. After installation, it will send you a notification. You need to view the advertisement to make money. For every ad you see, you will get Rs 1 in your Keettoo account. Keettoo can be paired up with your PayTm and even Mobikwik wallets. You can redeem the cash you made in the app in the mentioned wallets.

Yumchek

Yumchek makes you upload receipts of the restaurant you visited. When you upload a receipt for a meal, you will get Rs 5 added to your wallet. The app is available for both iOS and Android. The app has another feature. It has a search function, which helps you find restaurants close to your location.