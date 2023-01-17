How to make money with ChatGPT in 2023: AI model shares 7 tips

ChatGPT, the text-based artificial intelligence model by OpenAI, has gained huge popularity in a quick time. It had 1 million users in just 5 days of launch. The model has been trained with a lot of resources to respond to almost any kind of query.

In the last few weeks, users across the world have been asking all sorts of questions to ChatGPT and posting the answers on social media. Joining the trend today, we asked ChatGPT: “How to make money with ChatGPT in 2023”. The AI model came up with 7 ways of making money in 2023 using ChatGPT:

1. Developing chatbot applications using the ChatGPT model and selling or licensing those applications to businesses or individuals. These chatbots could be used for customer service, virtual assistance, or other tasks.

2. Offering consulting or development services to help others integrate the ChatGPT model into their own projects or products.

3. Creating and selling training data to improve the performance of the ChatGPT model on specific tasks or industries.

Screenshot of interaction with ChatGPT

4. Using ChatGPT to generate unique and engaging content for social media, blogs, or websites, and monetizing that content through advertising or sponsored posts.

5. Using ChatGPT to develop automated trading or investment strategies and monetizing through trading or consulting.

6. Creating a subscription-based service where users pay to access a chatbot developed with ChatGPT for customer service, virtual assistance, or other tasks.

7. Offering a language model-as-a-service (LMaaS) where businesses pay to use your ChatGPT model for specific tasks such as language translation, text summarization, and more.

The AI model also pointed out that making money with ChatGPT would require an investment in time, resources and expertise.

“It’s important to note that making money with ChatGPT would require a significant investment in time, resources and expertise. Additionally, any commercial use of GPT-3 would require a paid API access from OpenAI. Please note that these are just possibilities and opportunities may change over time,” it said.