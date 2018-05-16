How to make money online with WhatsApp: Check top tricks and step by step guide

There are also multiple ways where your time spend on WhatsApp can be monetized, if you have an existing business.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin have become a way of life in the present times. Day-to-day life as such cannot be imagined without the presence of these mediums. The first thing in the morning that pretty much everyone does is checking notifications on his/her subscribed social media platforms, and possibly this is true for the end of the day too. With the user engagement on these platforms at these escalated levels, the natural question is: Can these interactions be monetized? For example, Facebook video creators could earn from ad revenues, and similar is the case with Youtube content creators. While WhatsApp itself doesn’t allow ads or commercial transactions, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of its unique format and earn small sums of money here and there. Following are the few ways you can look out to earn through using WhatsApp:

1. Viral content

There are millions of websites on the Internet flooded with articles, ads and contents. There is a way to earn money by sharing that useful content with your contacts on WhatsApp. When it comes to this method, it is all about using paid URL shortening services such as Shorte.st, etc. Such paid URL shortening services allow users to shorten links to various web properties using their site. And for each click the new, shortened link gets, the user will be paid a certain amount of money!

Once you register and explore exciting materials such as articles, news and viral videos, people usually like such contents and love to click on such links.

So, follow these steps and start making money online using Whatsapp:

1) Visit URL-shortening websites (for example, shorte.st)

2) Register using your email or log in with Facebook

3) Get the URL of any article/ web page you want to share with your WhatsApp friends. Paste on the site and click on ‘SHORTEN URL’.

4) Now copy the shortened URL.

5) Send this URL to as many WhatsApp contacts of yours as you can

6) The more people click on the link to read the content, the more money you earn.

2. Affiliate System (Selling your Product or that of Third Parties)

Affiliate marketing is a platform where you promote the specific product on behalf of a company. For example, Amazon is one of the best affiliate marketing platform. In affiliate marketing, you can get commission that is dependent upon the product, which you have to sell. You have to choose the product you want to promote. After settling for one, get your affiliate URL and start promoting it on WhatsApp by sharing the link with your contacts and connected groups. In addition to Amazon, there are several other reputed sites that offer affiliate marketing plans.

3. Using PPD networks

Basically, as per PPD (Pay Per Download) network norms, you will be paid if users download your uploaded files. For example, you can go for openload.com among other PPD websites. Openload is one of the best PPD website across the globe as it gives higher payouts and is quite easy to sign up and get started. Here you have to upload all the movies, images, songs and other interesting videos, share the link with your WhatsApp contact, on Facebook and so on. When your uploaded files are downloaded from the link, you are paid for that. For every download, you obtain some money, but money may vary as per download capacity.

4. Promoting Applications (Apps)

This option is unique in its way because here you don’t get direct money, but you can get some free stuff such as free recharge, Paytm cash etc. For instant recharge, you can use some other apps such as taskbucks, earn talk time, ladoo etc. So if you really want free recharge you have to share the referral link with your WhatsApp contact.

5. Other Ways

Apart from the above-mentioned ways, if you are running a business you can use WhatsApp to promote, market your products and services that help to increase your income. You can offer your services directly using the app’s file sharing features to send out promotional graphics, videos and other assorted media. You can link to your website and create a custom signature for your messages that includes a link to your website or social media profiles. You can host an e-conference or a seminar by expressing your ideas on a larger stage using WhatsApp’s group video call feature. Also, you can provide live customer support on WhatsApp.

Thus, there are multiple ways where your time spend on WhatsApp can be monetized, if you have an existing business. WhatsApp is a great tool for sales and marketing initiatives. On the other hand, if you are an active user with extensive network, you can effectively leverage them by sharing content. It should be remembered that the sharing should be balanced and it should not be constituted as spamming by your contacts because in that case people would stop taking your opinion or effort seriously.

(By Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth)