How to maintain your finances in case of a lay-off

Even though credit cards can be used for cash flow management, it should be kept as the last resort.

No sector is immune to layoffs these days, particularly in view of the slowdown in economy and depressed sentiment in the job market. However, in the event of a layoff, rather than giving in to depression, experts suggest, one should start preparing for the eventuality and make arrangements accordingly.

The first thing in that case to do is to set up a contingency fund and ensure you can pay your non-discretionary expenses, EMIs on loans for essentials, funding your goals, and premiums for life and health insurance.

Credit cards

Credit cards can come in handy in case of a layoff, as they provide the cardholder free credit till the due date. However, that is only possible if there is any credit limit left on the card.

Even though credit cards can be used for cash flow management, it should be kept as the last resort. Tread carefully when juggling with credit cards in situations such as a layoff. Use it carefully, and make payments by the due date, and avoid the trap of partial payment. Rolling over any debt needs to be avoided at any cost, as it works out to be very expensive.

Shoring up your emergency fund

This is a corpus that needs to be ready so that you can dip into it in case of an emergency like a job layoff. The main aim of a contingency fund is that it should be able to cover your fixed costs for a certain period of time. Depending on the industry you are in, and whether you are a sole earner or part of a double income family, your emergency fund should last you for the 6 months at least.

You can do so by starting a systematic investment plan (SIP) and creating an emergency corpus of 6 to 12 months. Keep in mind that liquidity of such investments is the prime factor in such investments, so that you can dissolve them as and when the need arises.

Deal with your investments

Along with a contingency fund, experts say one should also have some investments in liquid funds, which can act as a cushion if needed. Note that you cannot touch investments that are targeted towards long-term future goals. Nor should you compromise retirement-oriented funds and the Employee’s Provident Fund in the process of funding your expenses in a temporary situation.

In an unsure job market, keep in mind not to commit to large loans, for instance, a housing loan. You can also try to reduce your expenses, like skipping a holiday or at least postponing it.

Keep your insurances active

Even in case of a job layoff, try to keep your insurance policies active by paying the premium on time. If you are among the ones who depend or rely only on the health insurance provided by their employers, in the case of a layoff you and your family will be without any insurance cover.

Experts suggest having the right mix of a basic health cover, a super top-up policy along with adequate life insurance will ensure the financial situation of you and your family, in case of an unfortunate event. Note that it is important to have insurance independently, irrespective of layoffs.