How to link Aadhaar with PF Account Online: Proces to submit documents, track status

How to link Aadhaar UAN: The introduction of Universal Account Number (UAN) has been doing wonders in the life of an employee. By linking your Aadhaar to UAN, at the time of changing jobs, the transfer of the provident fund (PF) account money from the previous employer to the new employer has become easier than before. Also, online withdrawal of PF funds on leaving jobs is much faster. But, for that, you need to make sure that KYC documents including Aadhaar have been submitted to your employer and Aadhaar has been linked to provident fund account. It is important that an employee does the seeding of Aadhaar with UAN and also submits bank details to the employer for completing the KYC requirements. Seeding of Aadhaar with an activated UAN is compulsory for online submission of the claim. Before you proceed to link Aadhaar with PF account online, ensure you have the UAN generated and the UAN is active. Also, your mobile number needs to be linked to UAN.

Here are 2 simple ways to link Aadhaar with UAN:

1. On the Member Portal

Access the Unified Portal website of EPFO – https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

After logging in, under the tab ‘Manage’ click on KYC

You will find ‘Add KYC’ button, using which enter your bank account details, PAN, Aadhaar number etc. and then submit

Your employer may take 15-20 days to approve them, until then they will be shown as ‘Pending KYC’.

If it is taking longer, ask the employer to approve KYC approval as it will make your task easier during transfer and withdrawal of PF claims.

2. On the E-Kyc website of EPFO

On the EPFO India website, click on eKYC to open the E-KYC site of EPFO

Else, click directly on – https://iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/

On the page that opens up, click on – Link Aadhaar with UAN (At the bottom of the page)

The UAN and Aadhaar details are to be entered on the next page.

You can do Aadhaar verification either by using mobile/ email OTP or by using biometrics.

It will be better to proceed with the mobile OTP.

Is your KYC approved

Once you have submitted the details to link Aadhaar number to provident fund account, you can even track the status.

To finally know if your Aadhaar is linked to UAN, click on https://iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/

and then click on the button ‘ Track E-KYC’

Here, you will have to enter only your UAN and get a confirmation if the UAN and Aadhaar has been linked.

If the Aadhaar and PF authentication have failed, it could be due to a mismatch of name and other details which you need to correct before linking them.