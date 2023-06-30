How to Grow Your Savings: A guide to financial stability

It can be challenging to save money and attain financial stability due to economic volatility. Growing your savings is not an unattainable goal if you follow proper financial planning and disciplined saving habits. Often people take too long to realise that they need to save money. In the process, it becomes difficult for them to achieve their goals. At times, despite high income, you tend to spend more and invest your money in things that tend to bring no results for you.

Starting to save may seem intimidating at first, but it’s essential to take the initial steps to secure your financial future. To help you come over all confusions, this article will guide you through the process of starting your savings journey, determining how much you should save, and various strategies to grow your savings.

Establish a Budget

Begin by creating a monthly budget to track your income and expenses. Understand your financial situation to identify areas where you can cut unnecessary expenses.

Automate Savings

Set up an automatic transfer to move a certain amount of money from your checking account to your savings account each month. Automating savings ensures consistency and reduces the temptation to spend the money elsewhere.

Reduce Debt

Pay off high-interest debts, such as credit card bills, to free up more money for saving. Prioritize debt settlement to eliminate any financial burdens that may hinder your saving goals.

How Much Should You Save?

Determining the ideal amount to save requires considering various factors such as income, expenses, and future financial goals. Your savings will help you manage any uncertainty in your life owing to job loss, medical emergency, or any other event.

a) Emergency Fund: Build an emergency fund equivalent to three to six months of your living expenses. This safety net will protect you during unforeseen circumstances like medical emergencies or unexpected job losses.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com says, “The emergency fund is the most basic form of saving. It is also necessary not to confuse it with other forms of savings, such as those for retirement, achieving life goals like buying a house, or for children’s education and marriage. Each objective for saving is unique. Each objective requires its own approach for fulfilment. Mixing up your objectives may make it difficult for you to achieve any of them.”

b) Retirement Savings: Save for your retirement by contributing to a retirement account. As a general rule, save at least 15-20% of your annual income towards retirement. You can save more if your disposable income is higher and you can afford to do that after managing your existing debts and regular expenses.

c) Financial Goals: Define your short-term and long-term financial goals, such as purchasing a house, funding a child’s education, or starting a business. Set specific savings targets and develop a timeline to achieve these goals.

How to Grow Your Savings

a) Invest Wisely: Explore investment opportunities that align with your risk tolerance and financial goals. Try to diversify your investments and seek financial advisor to help you choose suitable investment vehicles like stocks, bonds, mutual funds etc.

b) Take Advantage of Compound Interest: Compound interest is a powerful tool that allows your money to grow exponentially over time. Choose savings accounts or investment options that offer compound interest to maximize your earnings.

c) Reduce Expenses and Increase Income: Look for ways to reduce unnecessary expenses and free up more money for savings. Simultaneously, consider increasing your income through side jobs or freelancing gigs. The more money you can save and invest, the faster your savings will grow.

Finally, growing your savings requires discipline, planning, and dedication. By following these steps, you can achieve financial stability and pave the way for a secure future. Remember, patience is key, as growing savings is a gradual process. Stay focused and motivated, and the rewards will be worth the effort in the long run.