How to get WhatsApp Payments feature right now; check steps here

WhatsApp (AP)

With over 1.3 million active users in India, WhatsApp payments feature has hit the market. The feature is available for iOS and Android beta users and is yet to be rolled out for the normal users. The WhatsApp payments feature is based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) bank enabled bank account. The feature will let users transfer and receive money from friends and family members. But how can an individual who is not a beta user get the WhatsApp Payments feature even though it is yet to be rolled out for the stable version?

An individual can get the feature after receiving an invitation from a friend or person in your contact list with the feature enabled on his/her phone.

Steps to do get WhatsApp Payments feature:-

Step 1: Ask your friend from the contact list who has payments feature enabled to send you a request.

Step 2: You will receive a notification which will ask you to set up the UPI account.

Step 3: After receiving the invitation, set up the account using your UPI account.

How to link WhatsApp Payments to bank account?

Step 1: To add your bank account go to Settings > Payments > Bank Accounts.

Step 2: Click on ‘Add new account’ and go through the terms and conditions and click on ‘accept and continue’

Step 3: The next step is to verify your mobile number using SMS. The app will send an SMS to be verified by manual entry.

Step 4: Choose the bank account you want to add for UPI-enabled payment.

Step 5: The App will auto-fetch details using your mobile number and show your bank account details. If you have multiple bank accounts, you can choose the bank account you want to link with the app manually.

Step 6: Set up a 4 digit UPI PIN. This PIN will be used for all payment transactions.