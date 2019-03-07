SBI Passbook Online: Here is how to check passbook transactions without logging on to SBI Anywhere

One can sync or update the transactions manually into one’s m-Passbook at any time of the day after logging into State Bank Anywhere.

As an SBI saving account holder, in order to update and view your passbook transactions, making a visit to the bank branch is a mode known and available to all. However, standing in long queues and waiting for your turn to come or not being able to update due to server issues, may not be a pleasant experience always.

To view and even update your State Bank of India (SBI) passbook sitting at home or from anywhere, you just need to download the ‘SBI Anywhere’ app, which is the SBI internet banking application offered on Mobile. The application is available at Google Play store, Apple App store and Blackberry App World for Android, Apple and Blackberry smartphones.

Amongst several other features, it carries the m-passbook for the benefit of the account holders.

M-Passbook or mobile passbook is an electronic passbook, which can be used for storing and recording the account transactions. One can sync or update the transactions manually into one’s m-Passbook at any time of the day after logging into State Bank Anywhere. Once updated, you would be able to see your transactions in your m-passbook, stored in your device.

M-passbook offline

But, still, if you are apprehensive of logging on to the ‘SBI Anywhere’ app to view your passbook using your username and login password, here is a safer way to do it.

You just need to login to the SBI Anywhere App once with your username and password and create a separate PIN to access only the m-passbook. Once you have created a separate PIN, thereafter, on the SBI Anywhere mobile app, you may visit the m-passbook through the m-passbook offline mode. You do not need to login everytime you need to view your passbook.

All the m-Passbooks would be available if they are synced without the need to login into internet banking. To view m-Passbook offline, the user need to enter his or her internet banking ‘Username’ and ‘M-Passbook PIN’.

Create PIN for m-passbook offline

Log on to ‘SBI Anywhere’ app using username and password

Click on ‘My accounts’

Click ‘M-passbook’ button

Click ‘Generate/reset’ button

Now, enter only your ‘Username’ and lastly,

Enter/Create a PIN – This PIN will be used to access m-passbook offline

Accessing m-passbook offline

To access m-passbook offline, you do not have to use your login password but only the username and the new PIN created as above.

Open your ‘SBI Anywhere’ app – No need to use login password

Click on ‘More’ at the bottom right corner of the screen

A pop-up screen opens, click on ‘M-passbook’

Enter your username and PIN created separately to access m-passbook

The m-passbook opens up in landscape mode populating all the synced transactions.

Using this feature, you may not require for the SBI passbook PDF download to be done for accessing transactions. The access and usage of m-passbook may also be useful for those who are reluctant in accessing internet banking using passwords but may still want to view the passbook transactions and not use the app for any other transactions including fund transfer.

To access m-passbook offline, one does not need to use login password and neither the profile password. Now that you know how to get SBI passbook online or the SBI e passbook online, using the app becomes more secure for you.