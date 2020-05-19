How to forge a new path to your financial goals

Retail Investors have witnessed drastic erosion of their portfolio value accumulated over years for their long-term financial goals.

By Deepak Jasani

Retail Investors have witnessed drastic erosion of their portfolio value accumulated over years for their long-term financial goals. They are unnerved by this market volatility. This uncertainty is not limited to investors’ community; leaders across the globe have to take a tough call—the trade-off between protecting health and protecting the economy. Life savings getting eroded in a short span of time can come as a big shock, but investors should not panic as all is not lost unless one exits the asset.

Post Covid-19, your priorities should be to try and reinstate your income levels to the earlier levels and reassess your risk appetite as per the current situation and make changes to your investments as may be required as per the new risk profile to enable you to reach your financial goals on time.

Longer time frame

Investors who have a longer time frame (two years or more) to achieve their financial goals are better-off and should not worry too much about this correction. They should continue to follow their investment and asset allocation strategy as markets will rebound over time. Going overboard on equities to capitalise on the correction to recoup the losses (investment goal amount) by large lumpsum investment is also not advisable. A staggered approach over 4-6 months in quality stocks/funds can be followed; but that too will be dependent on the liquidity situation—which needs to be re-assessed in such uncertain times.

Building on cash reserves/emergency funds is ideal given the known unknowns in the current situation. Individuals should bear in mind all possibilities — layoffs, pay-cuts, early retirement, etc., before re-drawing their investment plan. Depending on how many years you have to your retirement, you may either need to scale down your retirement corpus goal or delay your retirement by a few years in order to achieve the desired corpus.

You should also revisit your existing life and disability insurance policies to determine whether they are sufficient to meet your needs. Investors who have immediate needs can consider redeeming their debt portion gradually and then perhaps sell equity holdings. But you have to ensure that debt-equity allocation is not severely damaged.

Prioritising investment goals

Taking a short-term loan to meet the immediate investment goal; instead of redeeming investment assets at such low prices should also be considered. Prioritising one’s investment goals and trading off shorter term goals for long term goals also needs to be considered. One important lesson we have learn in this crisis is implementing a gradual exit strategy—investors who need a corpus in ‘x’ years should gradually shift from equities to debt (for parking) a few months before their remaining investment time-frame; by doing so one would not see massive portfolio drop due to such untimely and unexpected market corrections. Investors can use the tools of systematic withdrawal or systematic transfer more often to their advantage.

Overall, asset allocation and diversification (within and among asset classes) are the fundamental financial planning tools that you need to follow diligently to ensure some safety net in such downturns. In case there is a large shortfall in any of the goals which are due 3-5 years away, then you can ramp up savings rate for a few quarters and try to make good the shortfall, provided your income sources remain unaffected.

Investing over the years, one forgets to adhere to the asset allocation set up initially. If due to run-up in markets, equity allocation has increased from initially established 70% to 80%, the investor needs to shift the excess 10% to debt or other asset class. The same should be practiced after market crashes; allocating more to equity would be beneficial at that time. Rebalancing and strictly adhering to asset allocation should be practised once every six months.

While these are unsettling and challenging times, it is important that we don’t react out of fear. The decisions you make today will impact your long-term financial planning goals. Investors could grab better returns in the next few months/quarters if they stay invested during market fall or add equity (via SIP in quality stocks/funds for a few months). Investors should in normal times be patient and continue to remain invested.

Having said that, they should at regular intervals undertake due diligence and review their portfolio stocks, schemes and now, even debt papers; rebalance their portfolio and adhere to their asset allocation strategy. A more cautious investment strategy (capital protection) is warranted in the short term; not only to tackle the Covid-19 shock but also for the second/third round of effects after this storm passes.

The writer is head, Retail Research, HDFC securities