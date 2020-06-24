How to find out your universal account number (UAN) and activate it by EPFO member portal login

UAN Activation Online: To activate the UAN, you will have to visit EPFO Member Portal.

UAN Login: At times, the employees want to know their universal account number (UAN) or may have forgotten it. One can find or know the UAN number easily without having to reach out to the EPF office. One needs to just access the unified member portal and on the homepage click on “Know your UAN’ link at the bottom right corner of the page. Thereafter, enter your mobile number on which you will get the OTP. Once you authorize, you will get to know the UAN once the process is completed.

But before you can make use of UAN, it needs to be activated. UAN activation can only be done online. To activate the UAN, you will have to visit EPFO Member Portal and click on ‘Activate UAN’ or UAN Activation under Employee Centric Services of EPFO on UMANG APP.

• Select any one of the following – UAN, Member ID, Aadhaar or PAN

• Fill additional details such as Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email ID and click on ‘Get Authorization PIN’

• An authorization PIN will be sent to the mobile number registered with EPFO

• Enter this PIN and click on “Validate OTP and Activate UAN”

UAN will be activated and password will be sent to member’s mobile. Now you can log in to unified member portal using the UAN and password.

Unlike the PF account number, the universal account number (UAN) is a unique number allotted to every employee. An employee is supposed to hold one single UAN, no matter how many organisations he or she works in. Every time an employee changes organisation, the 12-digit UAN remains the same.

The employee’s PF number gets linked to the UAN and helps in managing PF issues such as transfer or withdrawal of PF better. For PF UAN number balance check, one will have to use them to get the balance in their provident fund account. One may also go for UAN PF login to find out the PF balance.