How to earn more money on YouTube? Find out

Similar to YouTube, other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram also gets you brand sponsorship if you have a good reach there. Freshers planning to make a career out of social media blogging should try to enhance their reach on these media platforms.

The change in policies on YouTube has made many YouTubers ineligible for monetization during the last year. The problem arose for YouTubers when Google changed its YouTube Partner Programme. YouTubers will now be needed to have many more subscribers and viewership to earn money. Earlier, however, a YouTuber needed to have only 10,000 views to become eligible for monetizing their content on YouTube. With the revised policy, now, to become eligible, a creator needs to get 4,000 hours of watch time within the past 12 months and also have at least 1,000 subscribers.

While this move has come as disheartening news for new creators, experts suggest, they should use it as a motivating factor to raise their bar. Praval Sharma, a tech YouTuber (with channels, Sharmaji Technical, and Sharmaji Infinity), says, “As Internet data became affordable, many new creators entered YouTube. People started making money through videos that did not add any value.” Industry experts say, trying out options like sponsorships, merchandising and affiliate marketing helps creators who are serious in this platform and make value additional videos. With all these changes, find out what you can do to increase your reach and earn more.

How does it work?

After a creator gets monetized, YouTube shares a portion of its revenue that it generates from running ads on user-generated content with the creators. It is divided in 45:55 ratio, where YouTube keeps 45 per cent of the revenue while the creator gets the balance 55 per cent.

What can you do?

Experts suggest YouTubers should concentrate on one thing at a time, and adopt a focused strategy. For instance, many YouTubers, even popular ones, used to run multiple channels. After the monetization change last year, many of them have also fallen prey to the new policy as most of them too have not crossed the threshold limit. Such YouTubers then focussed only on one channel, their primary one which they thought had the best chances of crossing the monetization threshold. To make that one eligible for Google’s new monetization criteria they abandoned all of their other channels.

You can also look at other options, within the platform. For instance, the YouTube platform offers multiple other sources of income besides its primary source, AdSense. Other options include sponsorships, merchandising and affiliate marketing.

Sponsorship gets a little difficult for new creators. To get brand sponsorships, you need to build your reach first. Brands don’t sponsor new creators. They only approach people with a decent number of subscribers. YouTubers who have good reach with higher views and subscribers, brands readily sponsor such bloggers. Those brands then pay to review their products. Through affiliate marketing, you need to put a link of the product or service you are reviewing in the description box. If your viewers go to the product site by clicking on that link in your description, you will receive a commission. YouTube ads, on the other hand, are served only on advertiser-friendly contents. Creators making advertiser-friendly content get more advertisement offers from YouTube. Hence, if you produce advertiser-friendly content, you are likely to get more advertisement offers.

