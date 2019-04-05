How to choose a credit card that maximises your benefits

You can fine-tune your search by looking for useful extra privileges that a card offers in addition to its core benefits, such as discounts on movie tickets, dining deals, complimentary travel insurance, etc.

A smart credit card choice, based on benefits that align with your lifestyle requirements and affordability, is crucial to ensure savvy and responsible usage. However, finding a credit card that ticks all the boxes when it comes to maximising the value of your spends might be a challenge. Since credit cards are mostly classified according to their core benefits (like cashback, rewards and air miles) apart from income eligibility, you’re unlikely to find a “perfect match” that helps you save on each and every card expense and fits your budget at the same time.

But that shouldn’t deter you from researching, as the second-best option will be good enough too. The key lies in prioritising your card requirements according to your budget. So, how do you go about selecting the right credit card?

Budget and benefits

Budget and benefits should ideally build your strategy to choose the right, if not the perfect, credit card. So start your research by eliminating credit card options you’re not eligible for. These will be the cards whose minimum income requirements would exceed your income.

Then, set a budget for your monthly credit card spending which you think you’ll easily be able to repay within the interest-free period every month. Missed payments will lead to interest charges (going as much as 4% per month!) apart from a late fee, and can seriously damage your credit score.

Expenses to charge

Once you’ve set a monthly budget, try to identify the expenses you wish to charge to your credit card according to your lifestyle requirements but within that budget. Do you want to channel your grocery expenses to the card? Or are you a heavy online spender and would love to have a card that rewards online spends? Do you drive to work every day and would prefer a card to pay for your frequent refills?

This filtering process makes a lot of sense because it’s much easier to look for a card whose benefits are in line with your requirements and budget. Like, go for a cashback card if grocery expenses will form the bulk of your credit card spends, or a card that gives multiple reward points or extra cashback on online spends if you’re a heavy online spender, or a petrol card that waives fuel surcharges or gives cashback on your refill spends if you’re someone who drives to work.

You can fine-tune your search by looking for useful extra privileges that a card offers in addition to its core benefits, such as discounts on movie tickets, dining deals, complimentary travel insurance, etc.

Evaluate the value of benefits

Lastly, if you’ve shortlisted certain cards whose benefits and privileges are in line with your lifestyle requirements and budget, it’s time to evaluate the value of those benefits, the cost of availing them and, most importantly, the riders. Things like, does the 10% cashback on groceries apply to your neighbourhood supermarket? Does it make sense to go for a petrol card which allows you to earn 10,000 reward points when you spend `2,500 on petrol every month but can be redeemed only for a `100 shopping voucher? It’s critical to scrutinise these things as you shouldn’t have to breach your monthly budget just to make the most of your credit card benefits.

You may come across a situation where you’ll find it difficult to get a card whose benefits will cover all your spends. Or your chosen card will have a steep annual fee, or a capping on benefits that makes no sense. In such a scenario, it’s still great if you settle on a card whose meaningful benefits will cover most of your expenses and add value to them without breaching your budget. That may just be the second-best credit card you’ve shortlisted.

You can also consider going for multiple cards to cover all your expenses (for example, a cashback card for groceries and a travel rewards card for other spends—like fuel and online purchases—so that your accumulated points gets you a discounted flight ticket when you go for your annual trip) if your budget allows you do so. Ensure you have complete clarity on how to maximise the benefits of all your cards so that they don’t jeopardise your financial health.

The writer is CEO, Bankbazaar.com