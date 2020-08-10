How to check or withdraw your EPF money without having UAN

For submission of the physical application, you need to download the Aadhaar-based new composite claim form or the non-Aadhaar composite claim form.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows EPFO members to check or withdraw their EPF balance using the Universal Account Number (UAN). The UAN number can easily be fetched from the subscriber’s employer. However, there are many cases where the UAN is not available. For instance, the subscriber can not get it from the employer, if the company has shut down.

Hence, if subscribers have forgotten or don’t have their UAN number, there is still a way to find out the EPF balance. One can withdraw one’s EPF money without a UAN by using other methods. Usually, PF balance can be checked in various ways, such as – through the EPFO portal, via the UMANG app, by giving a missed call to the particular numbers and through the SMS service. However, for most of these ways the subscribers need to activate their UAN number that can be done through the official portal itself.

In case you have forgotten your UAN, you can still check your PF balance by giving a missed call on 011-229014016 from the mobile number registered under the portal. In this case, you will not be required to provide the UAN number. However, you need to be registered on the UAN portal and have the KYC details seeded in your account.

Withdraw your PF money without UAN

Either by submitting a physical application or through an online application, generally, you can withdraw your PF money. However, you will be needing an activated UAN, to do it through an online application, which should also be linked with your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account. If you do not have the UAN with you, you can follow the old method and submit a physical application and you can withdraw your PF money.

In the case of Aadhaar-based new composite claim form, you can fill it up and submit your PF withdrawal application directly to the regional PF office, without the attestation of an employer.

In the case of a non-Aadhaar composite claim form, you need to fill it up and get it attested.

This is required by the PF office to avoid fraud and make sure that no one else on your behalf withdraws your money.

Note that the composite claim form can be attested either by any bank manager, a Gazetted Officer, or a Magistrate.

After filling it up, you then need to submit the form in the respective jurisdictional EPFO office.