How to change your nominee in NPS account online

The nomination details will be updated in the NPS records, upon authentication.

Changing nominee in an NPS account has become much easier now, due to the online facility. For instance, to make a change in the nomination, one can do the same online, instead of submitting the nomination form physically.

Under NPS, the nominee or nominees is entitled to receive, to the exclusion of all other persons, all money that has so remained unpaid, on the death of the subscriber. Late last year, PFRDA issued a circular allowing the ‘e sign based online facility to change of nomination through the Subscribers’ login credentials.

Earlier, existing subscribers of NPS, wanting to change their nomination in their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), were required to submit the S2 form – Request for change of Subscriber Master details, in person to the associated Nodal officers, corporates or POPs for updation.

NPS Nominee Change: E-Nomination Process