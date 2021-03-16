How to change your nominee in NPS account online

Under NPS, the nominee or nominees is entitled to receive, to the exclusion of all other persons, all money that has so remained unpaid, on the death of the subscriber.
Changing nominee in an NPS account has become much easier now, due to the online facility. For instance, to make a change in the nomination, one can do the same online, instead of submitting the nomination form physically.
Under NPS, the nominee or nominees is entitled to receive, to the exclusion of all other persons, all money that has so remained unpaid, on the death of the subscriber. Late last year, PFRDA issued a circular allowing the ‘e sign based online facility to change of nomination through the Subscribers’ login credentials.
Earlier, existing subscribers of NPS, wanting to change their nomination in their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), were required to submit the S2 form – Request for change of Subscriber Master details, in person to the associated Nodal officers, corporates or POPs for updation.
NPS Nominee Change: E-Nomination Process
As a subscriber, one needs to access their respective CRA system (Central Record Keeping Agencies) with their login credentials. Next, the subscriber needs to select the ‘Demographic changes’ option from the menu and then click on ‘Update Personal details’.
After selection, a modification screen with multiple options will appear, wherein the subscriber needs to select the option ‘Add/Update Nominee details’ and then the Tier type for which nomination details have to be updated.
Then the subscriber will have to submit details such as the name of the nominee, relationship with the nominee, percentage share etc. online and save the details in the end.
The subscriber will then be required to submit a ’One Time Password (OTP)’ received his/her registered mobile number.
After submission of OTP, e-Sign will be required to authenticate the changes by selecting the option ‘e-sign and download’.
By entering an Aadhaar or Virtual ID the subscriber will then have to e-sign on the ‘e signature service provider’s page. He/she will then receive an OTP on the registered mobile number with UlDAl. The OTP then needs to be submitted to verify by clicking on ‘Verify OTP’.
The nomination details will be updated in the NPS records, upon authentication. Before its updated, the request needs to be authorized by the associated Nodal Office/Corporate, for Government/Identified Corporate sector subscribers.
The process of change of nomination is fully digital and paperless, however, in case the e-sign fails, the changes made will not be updated and the subscriber will have to update the nomination through the physical form as per the old existing process.