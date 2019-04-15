How to change mobile number in SBI without visiting bank branch

You have three options to change the SBI mobile number change without going to the branch.

To change or update the bank records with a new mobile number, an SBI account holder need not visit the bank branch. The SBI mobile number change can be done online if you have access to internet banking, without downloading an application form and submitting it to the branch.

So, if you are away from your home branch and are living in a different city or if an SBI ATM is closer than the bank branch, here are the ways for SBI mobile number change online. If you wish to know how to change mobile number in SBI through SMS or ATM, here is the step-wise process.

You have 3 options for the SBI mobile number change that can be done online without going to the branch.

I. Through internet banking using OTPs in both old and new numbers

II. Through internet banking and ATM

III. Through internet banking and receiving a call from the Contact Center.

CHANGE OF MOBILE NUMBER THROUGH INTERNET BANKING

Any resident retail Internet Banking account holder having active ATM cum Debit card and which is mapped with internet banking can change his or her mobile number entirely online without visiting branch.

Essentials: Before you proceed with this option, ensure you have the following –

Access to internet banking with username, login and profile passwords

Have the ATM card handy

Have both old and new mobile number active as SMS will be sent to both of them

No need to go to ATM

Step by Step Process

Login to OnlineSBI (https://retail.onlinesbi.com/retail/login.htm)

Click on the first tab on top panel – ‘My Accounts & Profile’.

Go to ‘Profile’ on the next page.

Click on ‘Personal Details’ link.

Enter profile password

Display Name, Email ID and mobile number registered in internet banking will be displayed.

You will be given these options to change the number –

– Change Mobile Number (Through Branch)

– Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)

– Change Mobile Number (Through Branch) – Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre) Click on the hyper link ‘Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)’.

A new screen ‘Personal Details-Mobile Number Update’ with three tabs ‘Create Request’, ‘Cancel Request’ and ‘Status’ will appear.

Input ‘new mobile number’.

Input Re-input ‘new mobile number’.

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

A pop-up message ‘Verify and confirm your mobile number xxxxxxxxxx’ will appear on the screen.

Click ‘Ok’ to proceed.

Click ‘Ok’ to proceed. A new screen with following three different modes for approval of the change of mobile number will be displayed –

– By OTP on both the Mobile Numbers

– IRATA : Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM

– Approval through Contact Centre

(A) By OTP on both the mobile number

If you possess both the old and new mobile number, then the mobile number change can be approved online using OTP.

Click the radio button against the option ‘By OTP on both the Mobile Number’.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

Select the account by clicking the radio button, for which you possess the debit card.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, the ATM cards associated with the selected account will be displayed.

Select the ATM card and click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, State Bank of India’s Payment Gateway will be displayed.

Enter the card details (card number, valid thru/Expiry Date, Cardholder’s Name, PIN and the characters visible in the box).

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Verify the information and Click on ‘Pay’ button.

On successful validation, internet banking system will send OTP along with reference number on your old as well as new mobile number.

You need to send SMS from BOTH (old and new) mobile numbers in following format ACTIVATE <8 digit OTP value> <13 digit reference number> to 567676 within 4 hrs. e.g. ACTIVATE 12345678 UM12051500123

Upon successful validation of the OTP value and reference number, the new mobile number inputted by you will be copied in internet banking, core banking solutions (CBS) and ATM. A successful message in this regard will also be displayed to customer on his mobile number.

(B) IRATA : Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM

Click the radio button against the option ‘IRATA : Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM’.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

Select the account by clicking the radio button, for which you possess the debit card.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen the ATM cards (Active and Inactive) associated with the selected account will be displayed.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, State Bank of India’s Payment Gateway will be displayed.

Enter the card details (card number, valid thru/Expiry Date, Cardholder’s Name, PIN and the characters visible in the box).

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Verify and Click on ‘Pay’ button.

On successful validation, the following message will be displayed on the screen; “Thanks for registering mobile number with us. The status of your request is pending. Kindly complete the registration process according to the option selected by you. “

A SMS containing “Reference No. for Change/Update mobile number is : UMXXXXXXXXXXX and your IRATA reference number is XXXXXXXXXX” will be sent by internet banking system on your new mobile number.

Visit any State Bank Group ATM, swipe your card, select the ‘Services’ tab and input your PIN.

Select ‘Others’ tab on the ATM screen and choose ‘Internet Banking Request Approval’ option.

Input the 10-digit reference number for approval of the request.

On successful completion of the process, the request (change of mobile number) will be fulfilled.

Upon successful validation of the OTP value and reference number, the new mobile number inputted by you will be updated in internet banking, core banking solutions (CBS) and ATM. A successful message in this regard will also be displayed on the new mobile number.

(C) Approval through Contact Centre

Click the radio button against the option ‘Approval through Contact Centre’.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

Select the account by clicking the radio button, for which you possess the debit card.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen the ATM cards associated with the selected account will be displayed.

Select the ATM card and click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, State Bank of India’s Payment Gateway will be displayed.

Enter the card details (card number, valid thru/Expiry Date, Cardholder’s Name, PIN and the characters visible in the box).

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Verify the information and Click on ‘Pay’ button.

On successful validation, the following message will be displayed to the customer on the screen; “Thanks for registering mobile number with us. The status of your request is pending. Kindly complete the registration process according to the option selected by you.”

An SMS containing “Reference No. for Change/Update mobile number is : UMXXXXXXXXXXX” will be sent by internet banking system on the new mobile number.

Bank’s Contact Center person will call you within next 3 working days on your new mobile number only.

Ask for the reference number from Contact Center person before sharing your personal details.

Contact Center will verify your identity over call by asking certain information.

On successful verification of information, the new mobile number inputted by you will be copied in internet banking, core banking solutions (CBS) and ATM. A successful message in this regard will also be sent to you on your new mobile number.

VIEW STATUS AND CANCELLATION

You can view the status of your request of updation/change of mobile number through internet banking.