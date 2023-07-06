How to build a perfect retirement portfolio

Planning for retirement is a crucial activity that requires long-term consideration and thoughtful decision-making. While there are various investment options available, understanding your risk tolerance and desired rewards is important to building your retirement portfolio.

Creating a balance between risk and reward helps you ensure the stability, growth, and longevity of your investments, ultimately securing a comfortable retirement. However, there is no one size fits all. The key lies in identifying and aligning your investment choices with your personal risk tolerance and desired outcomes.

Understanding the equation between risk and reward

Understanding the relationship between risk and reward is fundamental to constructing a retirement portfolio that matches your financial aspirations. Risk refers to the volatility of an investment and its potential for loss, while reward signifies the expected return or profit.

Risk and reward extend beyond mere numbers – they are intertwined with individual preferences and the lifestyle you envision for your retirement. You need to evaluate individual circumstances, including age, family responsibilities, other sources of income such as a pension and desired post-retirement lifestyle.

To better identify the risk:reward level you are comfortable with, it is essential to understand the three primary risks associated with retirement planning: lifestyle risk, longevity risk, and health risk.

Lifestyle risk: This risk pertains to the potential disparity between your expected retirement lifestyle and the financial resources available to sustain it. Besides maintaining or enhancing your post-retirement standard of living, it may include travel, leisure activities, and other hobbies. Understanding your lifestyle needs and the required corpus help determine the savings and level of returns required from your investments based on risk tolerance to support your desired retirement lifestyle.

Longevity risk: Longevity risk refers to the uncertainty surrounding the length of your retirement. With increasing life expectancy, it is crucial to plan for a retirement that is long enough to ensure that you do not exhaust your corpus. This risk emphasizes the need to ensure that you make the right assumptions about the length of the retirement, inflation and investment returns to support you throughout your retirement years.

Health risk: As medical costs continue to rise, it is essential to consider potential healthcare expenses and include them in your retirement plan. This risk factor highlights the importance of balancing your investments to account for potential healthcare costs and ensure financial security in the face of unexpected medical needs.

These factors shape your risk tolerance and influence the investments that you are willing to make to achieve your desired returns.

Also Read: ‘Investing in undervalued asset classes is what makes you money’

Asset allocation as per risk:reward to build the retirement portfolio

Asset allocation is a critical consideration for investors to build their desired retirement corpus. Investors in their 50s have limited time available before retirement, and thus it becomes less prudent to take excessive risks compared to investors in their 40s.

In this context, the risk-to-reward ratio becomes an essential factor in determining the optimal asset allocation strategy.

Equities are typically associated with higher risks but also offer the potential for greater returns over the long term. Therefore, they may be used to take calculated risks in pursuit of higher growth.

On the other hand, debt instruments, such as bonds or fixed-income securities, are often considered safer investments, providing stability and regular income. Consequently, debt can be utilized to prioritize portfolio safety and preserve capital. Let’s understand with an example.

Risk and rewards of various portfolio types

As shown, based on the preferences for asset allocation between equity, debt, and alternative investments, the risk and reward relation changes which can impact the long-term goals.

The first portfolio would suit an investor with a higher risk:reward preference, while the third would suit an investor requiring lower risk, even if it means lower comparative returns. For an investor, with medium risk and reward preference, the second portfolio is likely to be a suitable choice.

An alternative approach for you here can be to start early for retirement and create an equity-heavy portfolio for the initial years, and gradually shift that to debt investments. This approach can also be employed via a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP).

Also Read: Should you invest in multi-cap or flexi-cap mutual funds?

An STP involves gradually shifting funds from one asset class to another over a specified period. For example, an investor in their 50s may choose to systematically transfer a portion of their equity holdings into debt instruments to reduce exposure to market volatility. This gradual transition helps to manage risk and allows for a smoother transition to a more conservative asset allocation as retirement nears.

Lastly, as you approach retirement, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that your portfolio provides sufficient liquidity and stable returns while preserving the value of money, i.e. growth above inflation.. Thus, reviewing your existing risk-reward ratio and asset allocation is essential for optimizing your retirement portfolio.

Conclusion

Building the perfect retirement portfolio requires a careful analysis of risk and reward, personalized to your circumstances and aspirations. By striking a balance between these factors, you can enhance the likelihood of a financially secure and fulfilling retirement.

This column has been written by Anup Bansal, Co-founder, Scripbox

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the respective authors. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.