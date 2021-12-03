How to block ATM, debit cards online

If you find any unauthorized transaction on your debit/ ATM card, immediately place a request with the bank to block the card either through the mobile app or by contacting customer care or through net banking.

The pandemic has forced a majority of people to do their financial transactions online. However, managing a bank account online comes with its share of advantages and disadvantages. Industry experts say while receiving and sending money online is done instantly, the possibility of unauthorised and fraudulent transactions have also increased.

Thankfully, such frauds could be kept at bay. For instance, one could always block one’s debit card when it gets lost or stolen, to keep his/her bank account safe and secure from hackers or online fraud. Experts say even though the debit cards issued by banks are typically used for cash withdrawals from ATMs, they can also be used for unauthorised online transactions using card details. This can be avoided by blocking the debit card or even stopping any further damage.

Here is how you can block an ATM/Debit Card through net banking;

You can also block the ATM card by calling up the customer care number of the bank or through the mobile app.

SBI ATM/debit card blocking – One can now Block your SBI debit/ATM card online in case the card is lost or stolen.

1. Log in to net banking with username and password.

2. Select the option ‘ATM Card Services – Block ATM Card’ under the ‘e-Services’ tab.

3. Select the account, under which the ATM/debit card needs to be blocked.

4. Next the first 4 and last 4 digits of all the active and blocked cards will be shown.

5. Select the card which needs to be blocked and then click ‘submit’, after verifying the details.

6. Next select the mode of authentication – either by an OTP through a message or profile password.

7. Then enter the OTP or profile password and click confirm.

8. Next on successful completion of the process, a ticket number would be displayed – take a note of this number for future reference.

ICICI Bank ATM/debit card blocking – You can block a Debit or ATM card by logging in to net banking or through the IMobile app.

1. Login to the bank account with user ID and password.

2. Go to the ‘My Accounts’ option

3. Select the bank account

4. Under the service requests option select ‘ATM/Debit card related’ issue

5. Then block the debit/ATM card.

Note that with ICICI Bank one can also temporarily block their debit/ATM card which can be unblocked later by logging in to the account. After permanently blocking a card, the bank issues a new card to the account holder. Experts say, if the card that is blocked permanently is still in the possession of the cardholder, he/she should destroy the card by cutting it, once the debit card is blocked.

