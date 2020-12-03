How to block ATM, debit cards online – A step by step guide

In order to keep your bank account safe and secure from hackers or online fraud, there are several things that one can follow.

Managing a bank account online has its own share of advantages and disadvantages. While online transactions such as receiving or sending money are almost instantaneous, the possibility of any fraudulent and unauthorised transaction too exists. In order to keep your bank account safe and secure from hackers or online fraud, there are several things that one can follow. One of those is to block one’s debit card when it gets lost or stolen.

The debit card issued by banks is typically the one used to withdraw cash from ATMs. One may also find that there is unauthorised use of the card details on an online transaction. To avoid any further damage, blocking the debit card is the right step forward.

Here we look at how one can block SBI ATM cum Debit Card and ICICI Bank ATM/Debit card through net banking. You can also block the ATM card by calling up the customer care number of the bank

Blocking SBI ATM cum Debit Card

You can now Block your SBI ATM cum Debit Card through OnlineSBI, in case your card is lost or stolen. Follow these simple steps to immediately block your card:

Step 1: Log in to net banking with your username and password.

Step 2: Select ‘ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card’ link under the ‘e-Services’ tab.

Step 3: Select the Account, under which you want to block your ATM cum Debit Card.

Step 4: All Active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the card.

Step 5: Select the Card, you wish to block and click ‘Submit’. Verify the details and confirm.

Step 6: Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.

Step 7: On the next screen, enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click ‘Confirm’.

Step 8: A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM cum Debit Card. Note this Ticket No. for future reference.

Blocking ICICI Bank ATM/Debit card

One can block the Debit Card by logging in to net banking with user ID and password.

Step 1: Login to the bank account

Step 2: Navigate to ‘My Accounts’

Step 3: Bank Accounts

Step 4: Service Requests

Step 5: ATM/Debit Card Related

Step 6: Block Debit / ATM card.

ICICI Bank provides an option to temporarily blocking of the ATM/ Debit card which can be unblocked by again login of the account. Only the active and temporarily blocked ATM/Debit cards can be blocked permanently.

In case of permanently blocking of the card, the bank issues a new card. In case the ATM/Debit card which you are blocking permanently is in your possession, you should destroy the ATM/Debit card by cutting it into 4 pieces, once the ATM/Debit card is blocked.

So, in case there is an unauthorized transaction on your ATM or Debit card, you should immediately place a request with the bank to block the ATM or Debit card by contacting the 24-hour Customer Care or by using net banking.