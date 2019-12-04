How to avoid getting your travel insurance claim rejected

Here are some points you can keep in mind to avoid claim rejections;

More and more people have started opting for travel insurance policies while travelling, both for domestic and international travel. Travel insurance plans protect the policyholder from some other unexpected circumstance that can arise while on the trip or any last-minute changes.

However, even with a travel insurance policy, your claims can be rejected based on a number of cases. For instance, not disclosing pre-existing diseases/ conditions can lead to claim rejection. Hence, according to experts policyholders should make necessary disclosures with the documentation while opting for an insurance policy. Withholding important details especially when travelling with elderly parents or travelling against doctors’ medical advice, could put the policyholder in a mess.

Here are some points you can keep in mind to avoid claim rejections;

Withholding medical details

Policyholders should never withhold details of pre-existing conditions. Especially, if the policyholder is travelling with elderly parents or is travelling against doctors medical advice. While buying the policy, many people don’t disclose existing medical conditions completely or tend to avoid making any declaration. What most don’t understand is that this can be the cause of claim rejection.

If you meet with an accident or fall sick during your vacation, due to an underlying medical condition, travel insurance claims can get rejected. Even if the medical condition faced by the policyholder is not related to the pre-existing disease, yet the claim can be rejected. Hence, make sure to declare all health condition when you applying for a travel insurance policy.​

Lack of policy cover during adventurous sports

Travel insurance policies do not extend their policy cover for accidents/injuries due to adventurous sports.

Additionally, any loss arising due to participation in adventure sports are also not included. Adventurous sports such as mountaineering, bungee jumping, hang gliding, scuba diving, trekking, parasailing, and skydiving, are generally not covered by insurers. Even though the list of sports included vary from company to company, the chances of getting injured while engaging in such sports are high, hence, the chances of claim rejection are also high.

Note Claim Exclusions

All insurance policies come with exclusions, and policyholders not being aware of this gets surprised with claim rejection later. Therefore, it is suggested to check the list of exclusions in travel insurance coverage and understand the list of exclusions thoroughly to avoid any unpleasant surprises down the road.

For instance, events that occur before the start of the policy is not covered. This can be after a policy is bought. As the activation of the policy might be different from the time you buy the policy. Find this out from your insurer while buying a policy.