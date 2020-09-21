How Smart Construction could transform home building post the pandemic

Smart construction can be implemented for individual homes, apartments, office parks or any construction site.

Smart construction is a broad concept that includes digitizing the construction process with an optimized process, Modelling, Virtual reality, 3D rendering and monitoring.

However, smart construction can be implemented for individual homes, apartments, office parks or any construction sites. Let’s take the example of building a home from the ground up. As opposed to a traditional architecture and construction process, the smart construction planning process takes into consideration modern technology, the current scenario, and the need of the hour.

Impact of the Pandemic

The pandemic has impacted everyone differently but there has been a noticeable change in the habitual traits in our society. We have all started social distancing, adopted masks as a part of our daily outfit and developed our hygiene.

With no sign of the cure soon, these practices have turned into habits as the fear of contracting Covid-19 is evident amongst the masses. However, this is not sustainable especially within the confines of your home and personal space as everyone wants their home to be a place of safety, comfort and security.

Work from Home has been another culture change that has come to fruition as a precaution against the pandemic. Many large MNC’s have adopted this culture and their employees have been asked to work from home for the foreseeable future. This is another big change that has impacted the lives of many both physically and mentally, as it means longer work hours and converting your place of comfort into a work environment for productivity. Although work from home might not be sustainable in the long run, it is, in fact, the need of the hour.

However, many businesses have incurred huge losses due to the pandemic leaving many people unemployed in an economy where the demand is far greater than the supply. This is a major concern for any country as unemployment statistics is widely linked with crime statistics. With millions of unemployed and the pandemic crippling our economy, there is an expected rise in thefts in the coming months, if people are unable to make ends meet.

Need of The Hour

With the world evolving, we need to redefine the one place that we have been confined to for the last six months – OUR HOME. We need to transform our homes into a smart, safe and secure environment that is well equipped to fight the pandemic and its impact on society. A home that supports a contactless lifestyle, safeguards our belongings, and loved ones, and one which is customisable to our daily needs.

Smart Home Technology is the Future

One of the biggest reasons why this virus has gained momentum is through contact from infected surfaces. This is the reason airports have become the most commonplace of contraction. Similarly, our home has several common touch points such as switches, remotes and door knobs that have the potential to infect you and your loved ones.

Home Automation Technology will allow you to go about your daily routine without worrying about encountering or spreading the virus within your home. This is possible because Smart Homes substitute your most common touchpoints at home with a single point of contact – your smartphone. Using a smartphone, one can lock and unlock doors, switch on and switch off appliances and schedule your daily routine. BE COVID FREE WITH SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY!

But more importantly, it will help you distinguish work from home. As coming back to a comfortable home after a stressful day at work is no longer an option, using Smart Home Technology to change your home environment with smart lights and soothing music can help you disconnect from work and manage stress.

Although a smart lighting system and contactless living are very interesting features of a Smart Home, the main function of a home is to protect your loved ones and secure your assets. This is where Smart Home Security Systems come to your rescue. Not only are they more technologically advanced in comparison to traditional home security systems but also easy to install, use and more convenient. Smart locks can be accessed using your smartphone so that you can lock and unlock your door remotely. A Smart Doorbell will help you monitor who is always at your door as well as keep intruders at bay. Smart Cameras come with motion sensors that let you monitor any or all movement within the confines of your home. Smart Home Security systems are proactive and will help you inform the authorities before the intruders escape from the premises.

Transformation of Modern Homes

In the fight against this pandemic, Smart Home Automation seems like an honest solution to transform your home into a safe and secure environment for your family. Smart Homes are more of a necessity now than ever before and seem to be the new standard of modern living. With the demand for home automation Technology growing every day, we will see a massive change in the architecture and interiors of Modern Homes to accommodate these essential Smart Devices. For a seamless integration of Smart Home Technology, Smart Construction needs to set the infrastructure in place.

Smart Construction must consider the following contingencies while planning a modern home:

# It is imperative to consider the thickness of the walls and must be designed for a minimal thickness to accommodate internet Wi-Fi coverage. And choosing the building material is imperative than never as it is the most challenging issue faced by Modern Wi-Fi routers which provide internet coverage.

# Concealed wiring in the home architecture is a must to modern external points like ethernet ports & telephone ports based on the installation of modern Wi-Fi routers.

# The point of Smart Construction is to enable the infrastructure to accommodate Smart Home Technology.

# The doorknobs should be removed and replaced with smart locks and can be controlled with a smart home app to enable contactless entry & exit.

# Most used touchpoints in a home are switchboards to be replaced with smart switches, plugs and outlets are to be controlled by App, Gestures & Voice with which can attain more than 70% contactless in a home.

# Along with this, a smart home can be leveraged on energy efficiency, scenes, light controls, and the possibilities are endless.

(By Divyateja Kondeti, Founder and CEO, SmartDen.in)