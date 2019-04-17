How should you plan your investments to meet financial goals?

Though most people want to follow a healthy financial lifestyle, they don’t know where to start.

Having financial goals are the groundwork for planning your saving, spending and investing activities. Though most people want to follow a healthy financial lifestyle, they don’t know where to start from. To start with know your financial goals, and make it specific, realistic and action-oriented. Experts suggest financial planning should be done systematically to reach the desired goal. One should start with creating a pool for unforeseen circumstances, then opt for the right mix of insurances and then build a corpus to meet one’s short and long-term financial goals.

Find out how to go about your finances, to meet your desired goals: