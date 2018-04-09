How SBI debit cardholders can avail cashback offer at Amazon sale

If you are a resident of India and have a debit card issued by SBI, then you are eligible for availing the offer.

Are you a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and also hold a debit card issued by the bank? Here’s good news for you. Your bank has come out with a promotional offer which allows its debit cardholders like you to shop with their debit cards at the Summer Carnival on Amazon and get 10 per cent cashback. You, however, need to hurry up as this offer is valid only till 10th April, 2018, ie. tomorrow.

However, before availing this offer, it would be in your own interest to go through their various terms and conditions, and know who are eligible for this offer and how you can participate in it. Here we are taking a look at some of them:

1. If you are a resident of India and have a debit card issued by SBI, then you are eligible for availing the offer. However, if you have a RuPay debit card, then you can’t avail this offer.

2. This offer is valid only till April 10 or till the stocks of the products last.

3. The 10 per cent cashback offer is available on various electronic appliances from Amazon.in, including TV, refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, microwave oven, chimney, and dishwasher.

4. For availing the offer, you are required to buy a product worth Rs 5,000 or above per transaction, using the SBI debit card.

5. However, under this offer, a maximum cashback of Rs 1,750 per card account is allowed, notwithstanding the number of purchases made during the offer period.

6. If someone – including cardholder, seller or Amazon – cancels the order or returns the product, then participation in the offer will be deemed withdrawn.

7. All debit cardholders of SBI can participate in this offer. These include debit cards issued by SBI, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, and State Bank of Mysore. However, those holding SBI RuPay Debit Cards are not allowed to participate.

8. The cashback amount will be credited by the bank in eligible cardholder’s account on 10th July, 2018.

9. Any dispute between the cardholder and SBI will be resolved inter se, and won’t be mediated by Amazon.

10. Any query or issue related to the cashback offer will be entertained by SBI only till 10th August, 2018.