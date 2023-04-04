How realtors & construction startups are leveraging AI & IoT to reinvent real estate sector

In the construction and startup industries, the infusion of advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and other modern innovations is rapidly transforming the entire landscape in unprecedented ways. This comes as developers, architects, and building technologists continue to race against the clock to keep up with homebuyers’ changing tastes and preferences.

Rising demand for luxury apartments, combined with a desire to live in more functional homes, has fueled an increase in demand for AI and tech-driven construction in India and beyond. India’s $610 billion construction market places the country in the global spotlight. With rising demand tied to a rapidly growing population, there appears to be a shift in focus toward the adoption of innovative technologies and artificial intelligence in the country’s thriving construction industry. Realtors have discovered that AI and related technology can help improve project quality, ensure timely delivery, and reduce manpower and man-hours on the job site.

New tech start-ups are aiming to reduce tedious and time-consuming tasks that buyers and brokers did. Instead of manually shortlisting homes, you can create a virtual wishlist of homes in your budget? It’s now possible to liquidate your assets in real-time. Even the running of the home can be smoother. Let us see how?

Using AI to forecast future house prices

A property’s value is determined by a variety of factors. Investors, realtors, and construction companies are all looking to maximise their profits. With the amount of investment in real estate seemingly increasing all the time, AI has found its way into the valuation process. Developers and homeowners can manage and improve the value of their portfolios by leveraging historical data, current market trends, and a slew of other variables. They are equipped with tools to set rents and budgets at the micro level.

Also Read: How long does it take to build a credit score of 750 and above?

AI, IoT, and Automation in Property Management

Automation and IoT can help streamline property management tasks like tracking maintenance requests and managing building access. Touchless solutions are popular these days, and clients want to give maintenance personnel access to entryways without requiring them to interact with people. IoT can enhance the client experience by eliminating the need for them to enter the building to perform tedious or dangerous labour.

Leveraging AI at pre-sales stage

For the agents, realtors and other ecosystem partners, the information processed by AI-powered platforms helps them gain a lot of insights at the presales stage. This helps them go beyond identifying the basic requirements like number of bedrooms, style of the apartment, availability of parking, security features, etc. They are able to identify properties that go with the lifestyle of the potential buyers which helps them increase the conversion ratio of leads to the satisfaction of their clientele.

Using AI to maximise the potential of buildings

AI helps construction startups optimise the use of space given a defined set of parameters and preferences. It’s hard for a human to be mindful of all zoning requirements and building regulations, as well as taking into account the amount of light a specific window will get by themselves. It really enables the designer to focus on the human aspects of a design, while relying on the tech to ensure the developments are compliant and optimised.

(By Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra)